Audi India Introduces Enhanced ‘myAudi Connnect’ App for Customers and Potential Buyers

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced the next big step in its Digitalization journey with the roll-out of the enhanced ‘myAudi Connect’ App for Audi customers. In a first, the ‘myAudi Connect’ App will also cater to potential customers and Audi fans.

With exciting customer-centric features, this latest version of the App offers several additional functions including a login for Audi Club India members, payment options to enable in-app merchandise purchase, exclusive offers from Audi Concierge, offers on car-life products and online help and support – all of this within a secure framework and in compliance with data protection. These features are offered as standard for all Audi India customers. Potential customers and enthusiasts get access to features including Augmented Reality, placement of test drive requests, product brochures and service cost calculators amongst others.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we have endeavored to make our existing suite of digital tech more user-friendly and all-encompassing in functionality. Our ‘myAudi Connect’ App first introduced in 2019 was very well received by customers and it gives me great joy to say that the latest development will help us serve our tech savvy customer even better. New features such as in-app custom offers, AR and book a test drive function widen the scope of the app to prospective Audi customers. Digitalization is a journey, not destination and we will continue to upgrade our services for our Customers and fans going forward.”

The latest version of the ‘myAudi Connect’ App builds on features like customer safety and security, driver behavior info, Audi Concierge facility, geo-location and service bookings that were offered earlier.

Mr. Dhillon further added, “Digitalization is an extremely important pillar in our strategy for India. Over the past few months we have become accustomed to having all the information we need at our fingertips and this has only strengthened our focus on Digitalization. New technology has always been at the core of everything we do at Audi and the ‘myAudi Connect’ App takes this story forward.”

In its enhanced version, ‘myAudi Connect’ App offers several benefits:

Audi Club India: This feature gives a customer the access to private events, a community newsfeed, video and photo gallery and an update on news modules. There are exclusive aftersales and partner offers available to the members. This membership comes complimentary with the ‘myAudi Connect’ telematics bundle.

Payments: This feature enables online payments to dealerships, paying for an event pass online, booking experiences online and access to purchase aftersales and other Audi Car Life products. Fans of Audi would benefit most from this feature as they can now purchase Audi merchandise via the app using a secure payment gateway.

Audi Concierge: This is available as part of the ‘myAudi Connect’ program which can be accessed via the app. Audi Concierge now offers an updated library of partner offers and co-branded promotions. In addition, it allows for customization and personalization of services to suit customer requirements.

Prospects / Non-customer benefits: Audi fans and non-Audi customers can get access to Augmented Reality, detailed product brochures, a product configurator, place test-drive requests and access help desk for any additional information on products and services. Latest news and launch updates are also available.

Customer voice: This gives a platform to respond real-time and directly to customers.

Convenience: Offerings like online service bookings, in-app payments or purchases, offers and promotions, test-drive requests, Augmented Reality, online help and support, safety and security with ‘myAudi Connect’ vehicle geo-location, driver score gamification and online support, have significant utility and add to customer convenience at every step.