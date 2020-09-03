Audi expands RS 6 Avant RS Tribute Edition expands wagon bounty



In February of this year, Audi rolled out an Anniversary Package for several performance models in Europe to celebrate 25 years of Audi's Racing Sport, the division belting out grunty and vigorous RS models. Now America gets its turn, thanks to the RS 6 Avant RS Tribute Edition. Here and in Europe, the package is pays homage to the model that opened Audi's hi-po wagon account, the 1994 RS 2 Avant. The Germans developed the car with Porsche, giving it specs that still stand up today: 2.2-liter turbocharged inline-five-cylinder with 311 horsepower and 302 pound-feet of torque, 0-60 miles per hour in 4.8 seconds, and a top speed of 160 mph. Launched and promoted in a Nogaro Blue finish, that wagon in that color was and still is the bees knees. The 2021 RS 6 Avant RS Tribute Edition picks up the baton on specs, although nothing changes from the standard wagon. That means a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds, and a top speed of 190 miles per hour.

What's special about the tribute are the Nogaro Blue Pearl Effect paint and body-colored mirror caps contrasted with black optic accents on the grille, roof rails, side sills and rear diffuser. The 22-inch cast aluminum wheels wear Pirelli P Zero PZ4 summer tires and hide red brake calipers. Inside, Valcona S Sport seats pair with a perforated steering wheel and RS floor mats, the black interior trimmed with carbon twill inlays and sewn up with Denim blue cross-stitching. Audi's added a few tech options to the special edition, installing the Driver Assistance Package with adaptive cruise control and side assist, the Executive Package with a heads up display, Bang & Olufsen 3D audio, heated rear seats, soft-close doors and the sport exhaust.

Audi's making just 25 examples for the U.S. market, so it might be easier to find an original RS 2 Avant in the U.S., and that ur-wagon wasn't sold here. Those who do manage to get an allocation will need $137,845 before the dealer decides to add any premium. After options, that's about 13,000 more than the standard car, which sounds about right for exclusivity and factory-applied Nogaro Blue.

