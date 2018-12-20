New Audi BTCC team recruit Jake Hill adds 2019 classic Lotus season

BTCC's Hill adds classic Lotus season for 2019

Jake Hill will split his 2019 season between the British Touring Car Championship and a campaign in a classic Lotus 26R following his debut in last year's Silverstone Classic.

The 24-year-old has just confirmed a BTCC programme with new Audi team Trade Price Racing.

The BRDC Rising Star has also been invited to share the same Elan he took to a memorable victory in the Gentleman Drivers' race at the Silverstone Classic last summer after fending off the best AC Cobras, TVRs and Jaguar E-types in a nail-biting finish to the mini-endurance race.

Hill was driving the Elan on behalf of new Richard Wheeler, who has since sold the car to Rob Fenn, and its new owner has asked Hill to share the car in the Masters Gentleman Drivers' series.

"I got a call from David Fenn and he asked if I would be interested in racing with Rob and working with them and I jumped at the chance," said Hill.

"I can't thank David enough for the opportunity, and for believing in me and what I can do.

"I'd love to develop a career in historic racing alongside my BTCC campaign, so this is a superb opportunity."

Hill's victory at Silverstone was widely regarded as one of the drives of the historic season.

"Winning in the Elan at the Classic in July was one of the highlights of my career, so to have an opportunity to drive on so many legendary circuits in one of my favourite cars with fantastic people will be incredible."

Fenn is switching from the Lotus Cup UK to race the 1964 car with John Danby Racing alongside Hill.

