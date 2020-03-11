Audi adds ninth DTM car for Habsburg
, as part of a push by ITR chief Gerhard Berger to reduce the impact of R-Motorsport’s exit from the series.
This development has now been confirmed by Audi, with Habsburg securing the additional entry that will be operated by customer squad WRT.
Ed Jones and Formula 3 graduate Fabio Scherer, both of whom were signed by the team late last year.
“They say that if you live your dream it’ll never be as good as you imagined, but DTM definitely did not disappoint,” Habsburg said.
“I feel like I did a good job last year and ended the season in a strong position, so I was determined to come back and continue what I have started.
“The Audi RS5 DTM was seriously impressive last year and I can’t wait to drive it - to have such a prestigious and respected team as WRT behind me gives me confidence that this could be my best season yet.”
Habsburg and WRT are believed to have reached an out-of-court settlement.
“We are delighted to add a third car to our line-up,” WRT team principal Vincent Vosse said.
“I was impressed and we had contacts in the recent past. He is a talented, fast and bright driver and I like very much his approach to racing.
“I am sure he will be a valuable addition to the team, also because he has a full year of experience in the DTM. Together with Ed and Fabio, he forms a trio of young guns that match perfectly the ambitions of WRT Team Audi Sport.”
Full 2020 DTM grid:
Audi
Abt
Robin Frijns
Nico Muller
Phoenix
Loic Duval
Mike Rockenfeller
Rosberg
Rene Rast
Jamie Green
WRT
Ed Jones
Fabio Scherer
Ferdinand Habsburg
BMW
RMG
Marco Wittmann
Timo Glock
RMR
Lucas Auer
Jonathan Aberdein
RBM
Philipp Eng
Sheldon van der Linde
ART
Robert Kubica