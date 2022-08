Audacious Announces Delay in Filing of Audited Annual Financial Statements

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / Australis Capital Inc. (CSE:AUSA) (OTCQB:AUSAF) ("AUSA") ("AUDACIOUS" or the "Company"), announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, including annual information form and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer certifications (collectively, the "Annual Financial Filings") will not be filed by the required filing deadline of July 29, 2022 (the "Filing Deadline"). The delay was due to the additional time required for accounting for acquisitions and new ventures from March 2021 onward.

The Company's Team are working diligently with its auditors and the Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file the Annual Financial Statements and certifications by August 31, 2022.

Pursuant to National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders the Company has voluntarily applied for and received from the applicable securities regulatory authorities a management cease trade order ("MCTO") related to the Company's securities. The MCTO applies to the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company to trade securities of the Company. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Financial Filings are filed. All other securityholders will still be able to trade in the securities of the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Other than the Officers not being able to trade during this period, it will be business as usual at AUSA.

Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed and the MCTO has been revoked, the Company intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing status reports in the form of further press releases every two weeks.

About AUDACIOUS

AUDACIOUS is a next-generation MSO growing the cannabis industry of tomorrow from the ground up, led by industry pioneer Terry Booth and an accomplished management team with proven industry track records. With operations that range from providing industry-leading sustainable cultivation design and optimization to retail storefronts, growing flower in-house, and manufacturing award-winning brands, AUDACIOUS has products and solutions for everyone. Quickly expanding through innovative partnerships and collaborations, AUDACIOUS is forging the inclusive cannabis community of tomorrow, today. Learn more about AUDACIOUS here.

AUDACIOUS common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "AUSA" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "AUSAF."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this news release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

