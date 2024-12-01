Auction of Stanley Matthews' football memorabilia

The FA Cup final in 1953 - won by Blackpool - became known as the Matthews Final [PA Media]

A collection of memorabilia which once belonged to the footballing legend, Sir Stanley Matthews, is up for auction.

Sir Stanley gave items to a close friend in the 1990s and when the man passed away his family decided to put the collection up for sale.

A footballer of the year trophy, awarded to Sir Stanley in 1948, is included in the sale in Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire, on 5 December.

"I think the trophy will attract the most interest as it used to sit in Sir Stanley's study at home," said Adrian Rathbone from Kinghams Auctioneers.

The 1948 footballer of the year trophy has a guide price of £12,000 - £15,000 [Kinghams Auctioneers]

"It certainly has the highest estimate, which is £12,000 - £15,000, and is a sizeable piece, and visual, and there's a photo of Stanley holding the actual trophy as well," he said.

Sir Stanley played almost 700 games for Stoke and Blackpool and gained 54 England caps.

During his footballing career, he was also awarded the first ever European footballer of the year award - an accolade he received again in 1963.

He retired from the professional game in 1965, aged 50 and died in 2000, aged 85.

The lots include several international caps, which are expected to attract a lot of interest [Kinghams Auctioneers]

The sale also includes several of Sir Stanley's international caps and even one of his football boots.

"He has such a following among both old, and younger up-and-coming enthusiasts; being such a legend, and, arguably, the most talented footballer of all time," said Mr Rathbone.

In 2014, the FA Cup medal won by Sir Stanley in the famous 1953 final between Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers fetched £220,000 at auction, four times the guide price.

"It's not a precise art estimating items that are so unique and the provenance is key.

"Having that close connection to such a footballing legend is really very difficult to put a price on," added Mr Rathbone.

