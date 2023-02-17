Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 26 0216
Series
RIKB 26 1015
RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date
02/22/2023
02/22/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
3,247
4,745
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
96.917
/
7.730
99.682
/
1.610
Total Number of Bids Received
10
40
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
3,370
8,900
Total Number of Successful Bids
8
17
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
8
17
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
96.917
/
7.730
99.682
/
1.610
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
97.051
/
7.690
99.770
/
1.579
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
96.917
/
7.730
99.682
/
1.610
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
96.982
/
7.710
99.727
/
1.594
Best Bid (Price / Yield)
97.051
/
7.690
99.770
/
1.579
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
96.900
/
7.740
99.440
/
1.694
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
96.979
/
7.710
99.669
/
1.614
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.04
1.88