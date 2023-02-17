Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015 - RIKS 26 0216

The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
·1 min read
Series

RIKB 26 1015

RIKS 26 0216

Settlement Date

02/22/2023

02/22/2023

Total Amount Allocated (MM)

3,247

4,745

All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)

96.917

/

7.730

99.682

/

1.610

Total Number of Bids Received

10

40

Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)

3,370

8,900

Total Number of Successful Bids

8

17

Number of Bids Allocated in Full

8

17

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated

96.917

/

7.730

99.682

/

1.610

Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated

97.051

/

7.690

99.770

/

1.579

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full

96.917

/

7.730

99.682

/

1.610

Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)

96.982

/

7.710

99.727

/

1.594

Best Bid (Price / Yield)

97.051

/

7.690

99.770

/

1.579

Worst Bid (Price / Yield)

96.900

/

7.740

99.440

/

1.694

Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)

96.979

/

7.710

99.669

/

1.614

Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)

100.00 %

100.00 %

Bid to Cover Ratio

1.04

1.88


