Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415

Series

RIKB 24 0415

Settlement Date

09/08/2021

Total Amount Allocated (MM)

6,230

All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)

99.218

/

2.810

Total Number of Bids Received

24

Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)

8,180

Total Number of Successful Bids

18

Number of Bids Allocated in Full

18

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated

99.218

/

2.810

Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated

99.340

/

2.760

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full

99.218

/

2.810

Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)

99.248

/

2.800

Best Bid (Price / Yield)

99.340

/

2.760

Worst Bid (Price / Yield)

99.110

/

2.860

Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)

99.228

/

2.810

Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)

100.00 %

Bid to Cover Ratio

1.31


