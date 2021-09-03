Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415

The Canadian Press

While the NFL rightfully boasts about a player vaccination rate above 93%, the other folks on the field for games — the officials — are nearly at 100%. According to the league, the 121 officials are 99% vaccinated, which should make their jobs a bit easier, says former NFL officiating chief Mike Pereira. “If you are going to travel as much as these people are traveling — I am pro vaccine, I was vaccinated in January — when talking about your own safety, I am a believer in science, not in conspir