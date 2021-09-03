Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415
Series
RIKB 24 0415
Settlement Date
09/08/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
6,230
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
99.218
/
2.810
Total Number of Bids Received
24
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
8,180
Total Number of Successful Bids
18
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
18
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
99.218
/
2.810
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
99.340
/
2.760
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
99.218
/
2.810
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
99.248
/
2.800
Best Bid (Price / Yield)
99.340
/
2.760
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
99.110
/
2.860
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
99.228
/
2.810
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.31