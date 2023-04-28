Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115
Series
RIKB 24 0415
RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date
05/04/2023
05/04/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
3,706
1,900
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
94.518
/
8.770
91.335
/
6.930
Total Number of Bids Received
19
11
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
7,406
2,100
Total Number of Successful Bids
14
10
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
14
10
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
94.518
/
8.770
91.335
/
6.930
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
94.590
/
8.680
91.450
/
6.900
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
94.518
/
8.770
91.335
/
6.930
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
94.554
/
8.730
91.380
/
6.920
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
94.590
/
8.680
91.450
/
6.900
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
94.403
/
8.910
91.100
/
6.980
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
94.501
/
8.790
91.353
/
6.920
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
2.00
1.11