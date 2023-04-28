Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 28 1115

The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series

RIKB 24 0415

RIKB 28 1115

Settlement Date

05/04/2023

05/04/2023

Total Amount Allocated (MM)

3,706

1,900

All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)

94.518

/

8.770

91.335

/

6.930

Total Number of Bids Received

19

11

Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)

7,406

2,100

Total Number of Successful Bids

14

10

Number of Bids Allocated in Full

14

10

Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated

94.518

/

8.770

91.335

/

6.930

Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated

94.590

/

8.680

91.450

/

6.900

Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full

94.518

/

8.770

91.335

/

6.930

Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)

94.554

/

8.730

91.380

/

6.920

Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)

94.590

/

8.680

91.450

/

6.900

Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)

94.403

/

8.910

91.100

/

6.980

Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)

94.501

/

8.790

91.353

/

6.920

Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)

100.00 %

100.00 %

Bid to Cover Ratio

2.00

1.11