Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415
Series
RIKB 24 0415
Settlement Date
12/07/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
2,610
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
94.890
/
6.550
Total Number of Bids Received
7
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
3,430
Total Number of Successful Bids
5
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
5
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
94.890
/
6.550
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
94.910
/
6.540
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
94.890
/
6.550
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
94.896
/
6.550
Best Bid (Price / Yield)
94.910
/
6.540
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
94.860
/
6.580
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
94.887
/
6.560
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.31