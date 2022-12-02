Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415

The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
·1 min read
The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series

RIKB 24 0415

Settlement Date

12/07/2022

Total Amount Allocated (MM)

2,610

All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)

94.890

/

6.550

Total Number of Bids Received

7

Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)

3,430

Total Number of Successful Bids

5

Number of Bids Allocated in Full

5

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated

94.890

/

6.550

Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated

94.910

/

6.540

Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full

94.890

/

6.550

Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)

94.896

/

6.550

Best Bid (Price / Yield)

94.910

/

6.540

Worst Bid (Price / Yield)

94.860

/

6.580

Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)

94.887

/

6.560

Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)

100.00 %

Bid to Cover Ratio

1.31


