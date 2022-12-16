Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 26 0216
Series
RIKB 24 0415
RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date
12/21/2022
12/21/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
3,220
2,700
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
94.778
/
6.770
98.580
/
1.968
Total Number of Bids Received
8
6
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
4,020
2,900
Total Number of Successful Bids
4
5
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
4
5
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
94.778
/
6.770
98.580
/
1.968
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
94.800
/
6.750
98.640
/
1.948
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
94.778
/
6.770
98.580
/
1.968
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
94.792
/
6.760
98.615
/
1.956
Best Bid (Price / Yield)
94.800
/
6.750
98.640
/
1.948
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
94.730
/
6.810
98.570
/
1.971
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
94.785
/
6.760
98.612
/
1.957
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.25
1.07