Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0119 - RIKV 22 0420

Series

RIKV 22 0119

RIKV 22 0420

Settlement Date

11/17/2021

11/17/2021

Total Amount Allocated (MM)

26,200

9,500

All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)

99.634

/

2.099

99.005

/

2.349

Total Number of Bids Received

18

15

Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)

41,900

21,100

Total Number of Successful Bids

12

4

Number of Bids Allocated in Full

12

4

Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated

99.634

/

2.099

99.005

/

2.349

Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated

99.669

/

1.898

99.030

/

2.290

Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full

99.634

/

2.099

99.005

/

2.349

Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)

99.643

/

2.047

99.006

/

2.347

Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)

99.669

/

1.898

99.030

/

2.290

Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)

99.591

/

2.347

98.816

/

2.801

Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)

99.634

/

2.099

98.965

/

2.445

Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)

100.00 %

100.00 %

Bid to Cover Ratio

1.60

2.22


