Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0119 - RIKV 22 0420
Series
RIKV 22 0119
RIKV 22 0420
Settlement Date
11/17/2021
11/17/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
26,200
9,500
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
99.634
/
2.099
99.005
/
2.349
Total Number of Bids Received
18
15
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
41,900
21,100
Total Number of Successful Bids
12
4
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
12
4
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
99.634
/
2.099
99.005
/
2.349
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
99.669
/
1.898
99.030
/
2.290
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
99.634
/
2.099
99.005
/
2.349
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
99.643
/
2.047
99.006
/
2.347
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
99.669
/
1.898
99.030
/
2.290
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
99.591
/
2.347
98.816
/
2.801
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
99.634
/
2.099
98.965
/
2.445
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.60
2.22