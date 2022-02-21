Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0420 - RIKV 22 0720
Series
RIKV 22 0420
RIKV 22 0720
Settlement Date
02/23/2022
02/23/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
23,750
7,600
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
99.537
/
2.990
98.670
/
3.301
Total Number of Bids Received
25
15
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
33,201
15,100
Total Number of Successful Bids
16
11
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
16
11
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
99.537
/
2.990
98.670
/
3.301
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
99.576
/
2.737
98.790
/
3.000
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
99.537
/
2.990
98.670
/
3.301
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
99.554
/
2.880
98.725
/
3.163
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
99.576
/
2.737
98.790
/
3.000
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
99.492
/
3.282
98.631
/
3.399
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
99.539
/
2.977
98.679
/
3.278
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.40
1.99