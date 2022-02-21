Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 22 0420 - RIKV 22 0720

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022

BEIJING — HALFPIPE PODIUM PALS Friends and teammates Cassie Sharpe and Rachael Karker wanted nothing more than to share an Olympic podium together. A pair of solid runs in the women's freeski halfpipe turned that dream into reality. Calgary's Sharpe won silver with a 90.75 and Karker took home the bronze with an 87.75. "It was amazing. Cassie and I have shared so many podiums over the years and I'm so happy we were also able to get this one," said Karker. Between the two friends on the podium wa