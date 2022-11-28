Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 23 0215 - RIKV 23 0419
Series
RIKV 23 0215
RIKV 23 0419
Settlement Date
11/30/2022
11/30/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM)
23,857
7,200
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
98.650
/
6.398
97.553
/
6.450
Total Number of Bids Received
18
9
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
31,457
14,700
Total Number of Successful Bids
14
6
Number of Bids Allocated in Full
14
6
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
98.650
/
6.398
97.553
/
6.450
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
98.733
/
6.000
97.576
/
6.388
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
98.650
/
6.398
97.553
/
6.450
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
98.662
/
6.340
97.564
/
6.420
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
98.733
/
6.000
97.576
/
6.388
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
98.618
/
6.552
97.498
/
6.599
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
98.654
/
6.379
97.540
/
6.485
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
100.00 %
100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio
1.32
2.04