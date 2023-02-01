Auckland weather: Flood-hit region suffers more heavy rain

Laura Gozzi - BBC News
·2 min read
Flooding in Auckland
Record-breaking rainfall caused severe flooding in Auckland

More heavy rainfall has brought havoc to the New Zealand city of Auckland, downing trees, flooding homes and closing major roads.

Weather watchers said more than a month of rain had fallen in 24 hours, affecting roads and rail, as the region reels from deadly floods last week.

Four people were killed and thousands of homes were damaged by the heavy downpours on Friday.

Residents in vulnerable areas had been told to prepare to evacuate if needed.

A precautionary state of emergency has been lifted in Northland, the country's northernmost region, where "unprecedented" rainfall was expected.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said the predicted heavy rainfall "could be more dangerous than Friday's" due to backlogged storm water systems across the region.

Overnight, motorways were once again flooded and several motorists were stranded on streets and forced to abandon their vehicles.

New Zealand weather forecaster MetService said that although the situation has now calmed, thunderstorms and heavy downpours were still possible in elsewhere until late Wednesday afternoon.

The situation in Coromandel and Bay of Plenty, where a heavy rain red warning remains, is currently the main concern.

Physical attendance at Auckland schools had already been suspended last week until 7 February in anticipation of further bad weather and the need to keep roads clear to repair critical infrastructure.

The country's new prime minister, Chris Hipkins, addressed the extreme weather, saying it was the result of climate change.

He told local outlet 1News: "Climate change is real, it's with us.

"We are going to have to deal with more of these extreme weather events in the near future; we need to be prepared for that and we need to do everything we can to combat the challenges of climate change."

Latest Stories

  • How Tarrant County schools determine when to close due to winter weather, icy conditions

    As of Tuesday afternoon, several districts had announced closures continuing through Wednesday due to the winter storm warning.

  • Unions buoyant as 1.27 million French protest pension reform

    PARIS (AP) — An estimated 1.27 million people took to the streets of French cities, towns and villages Tuesday, according to the Interior Ministry, in new massive protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise the retirement age by two years. The turnout exceeded participation in a previous round of strikes and protests against the proposed pension system reform, in a significant victory for labor unions. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was forced to acknowledge that her government “

  • European Commission approves label expansion of Roche’s Hemlibra to include people with moderate haemophilia A in the EU

    Hemlibra, already approved for severe haemophilia A in the EU, will now also provide an effective and convenient prophylactic treatment option for people with moderate haemophilia AModerate haemophilia A can have a significant impact on the lives of people affected, with only 15% living a bleed-free life1The approval is based on the HAVEN 6 results, where Hemlibra demonstrated effective bleed control and a favourable safety profile in people with moderate haemophilia A without inhibitors2 Basel,

  • Unplanned remote work and a trip to the aquarium: Passengers scramble after flight cancellations

    As airlines canceled flights amid winter weather Tuesday, some passengers were stranded and forced to improvise.

  • Two Eruptions Recorded at Mexico's Popocatepetl Volcano

    Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano erupted twice on Tuesday, January 31, with authorities cautioning residents to stay alert for expected ash fall in surrounding municipalities.Footage captured by a fixed camera in San Nicolas de los Ranchos, Mexico, shows the moment the eruption occurred at 12:29 am Tuesday morning, followed by a second eruption at 6:59 am.The National Civil and Protection Service said the “moderate explosion” shot “incandescent fragments” almost 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) from the crater rim. Credit: Nicola Rustichelli via Storyful

  • Raptors reportedly taking calls on O.G. Anunoby as bidding war heats up

    Teams are closing in on the Toronto Raptors as the team is reportedly listening to trade offers for forward O.G. Anunoby.

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Canada's McMorris defends X Games slopestyle title, Oldham wins second gold

    ASPEN, Colo. — Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris defended his gold medal in slopestyle and freestyle skier Megan Oldham collected her second gold of the Winter X Games with a slopestyle victory Sunday. At 29, McMorris was the oldest competitor in the 10-man final. The Regina snowboarder became the most decorated athlete in Winter X Games history with 22 medals, including 11 gold. Norway's Marcus Kleveland briefly supplanted McMorris in the fourth and final round on Buttermilk Mountain, but the

  • Antetokounmpo scores 41 points, Bucks beat Pacers 141-131

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks fended off Indiana's second-half rally to beat the Pacers 141-131 on Friday night. Jrue Holiday added 23 points and nine assists for Milwaukee. The Central Division-leading Bucks won their third straight, this one coming in front of a surprisingly friendly road crowd. Myles Turner led the struggling Pacers with 24 points. Buddy Hield added 22 as Indiana lost for the ninth time in 10 games

  • Barzal scores in OT, Islanders beat Golden Knights 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored in overtime and Semyon Varlamov made a season-high 44 saves to help the New York Islanders beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night for their second straight victory. Barzal beat goaltender Logan Thompson with a high shot at 4:28 of the extra session after Varlamov stopped William Carrier on a penalty shot earlier in overtime, then denied Jack Eichel on another point-blank shot. “It was great to see him score,″ Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. “H

  • NHL best and worst: Jack Hughes is red hot, McAvoy goes end-to-end for stunner

    Jack Hughes has lit the NHL on fire lately, registering 25 points in his last 14 games.

  • Column: Six Degrees of Wilks connects dots of NFL racism

    Let's play Six Degrees of Steve Wilks, a quick and easy way to connect the dots of racism in the NFL head coaching ranks. — We'll start with Kliff Kingsbury, a white coach who was fired by Texas Tech in 2018 and somehow wound up as head man of the Arizona Cardinals the very next season. He replaced Wilks, whose first NFL head coaching opportunity resulted in a single, doomed season. Kingsbury would be fired, too, but only after receiving three more years to prove himself than his Black predecess

  • Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dead at 84; First NHLer to score more than 50 goals

    WINNIPEG — Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived — straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players. Controversy often swirled around Hull off the ice, including allegations of spousal abuse and

  • Twins, fans enjoy Correa jolt as spring training nears

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins were smitten after one season of Carlos Correa's hitting, defense, intelligence, experience and leadership. The belief in those traits was strong enough to commit a franchise-record amount of guaranteed money for at least the next six years. They badly needed a jolt for their brand off the field, too. Correa picked two other teams before returning to Minnesota after those agreements fell through, but his $200 million contract was still pretty sweet for a fa

  • Boxer Klitschko joins fight against Olympic path for Russia

    GENEVA (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Wladimir Klitschko has joined Ukraine’s fight against IOC plans to let some Russians compete at the 2024 Paris Summer Games. The former heavyweight champion suggested in a video message published Monday that sports leaders will be accomplices to the war if athletes from Russia and its military ally Belarus can compete at the next Olympics. The International Olympic Committee set out its preferred path last week for Russians and Belarusians who have not openly

  • Analysis: It may be time to re-think NBA All-Star voting

    It’s reasonable to think Chet Holmgren will be an NBA All-Star one day. He was a highly recruited high school player whose one year at Gonzaga was stellar enough for Oklahoma City to make him the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft. He's an obvious talent, an enormous talent. And it’s terrible that Holmgren got hurt last summer and will miss the entirety of this season. But evidently, his rehab has been going extremely well — since four NBA players say he should start next month’s All-Star Game. Tha

  • Aho extends scoring streak, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal also scored as the Hurricanes won their fifth in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). Frederik Andersen made 24 saves. Pavel Zacha scored for the Bruins, who lead the NHL with 81 points but have lost three games in a row for

  • Newhook scores on birthday, Avalanche beat Blues 4-2

    DENVER (AP) — Alex Newhook scored on his birthday for the second straight season, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Saturday for their seventh win in eight games. Evan Rodrigues, J.T. Compher and Matt Nieto also scored for the Avalanche, and Logan O’Connor had two assists. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 26 shots. Colorado had won six in a row before Thursday night’s 5-3 loss to lowly Anaheim. But the reigning Stanley Cup champions bounced back nicely in their final game befo

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Gold medallists call for resignations at Gymnastics Canada as MPs question CEO about misconduct claims

    Three of Canada's most accomplished gymnasts called on senior leaders of Gymnastics Canada to step down just as the embattled organization's CEO was being grilled by a parliamentary committee over his handling of misconduct allegations. Kyle Shewfelt, Rosie MacLennan and Ellie Black wrote a letter to Gymnastics Canada's board of directors saying that leaders need to instill confidence, take action and show good judgment when they head up national sporting organizations. "Based on these key needs