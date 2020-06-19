Auckland shooting: man charged with murdering police officer

A man has been charged with murder of a New Zealand police officer, the attempted murder of another, and with injuring a person with a vehicle, after a shooting and day-long manhunt in Auckland.

Two officers were shot, one fatally, and a member of the public was hit by a vehicle after the officers had conducted what police described as a routine traffic stop in the west Auckland suburb of Massey on Friday.

A 24-year-old man will appear in court on Saturday. Police have not ruled out charging more people.

Andrew Coster, the police commissioner, told reporters the officer’s death was “absolutely devastating … This is a shocking situation, this is the worst news police and their families can receive.”

The officer is the first to be killed in the line of duty in New Zealand since 2009.

The second officer was shot in the leg and was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was in a stable condition. A member of the public had minor injuries.

Coster said the “fast-moving, unpredictable and absolutely tragic event” began at 10.28am when a vehicle of interest was seen by police and the officers tried to stop it. He said the car sped off and when officers found it again a man carrying a “long-barrelled firearm” got out and fired shots, hitting both officers.

The alleged gunman then got into a second car with another person and fled. Officers had earlier said they were speaking to two “persons of interest” who were assisting in the investigation.

Coster had said on Friday afternoon that officers would be armed – they do not routinely carry guns in New Zealand – until the alleged gunman was caught. It was not immediately clear whether officers were still armed in Auckland after the charges had been laid.

“The incident points to the real risk that our officers face as they go about their job every day,” Coster said. “Our officers walk towards danger every day. Our job is making sure we keep them safe.”

He did not identify the officers who were shot. Eight schools in the area were advised to lock down while the manhunt took place.

A business owner on Reynella Drive in Massey, where the shooting happened, told the Guardian they had seen the shots fired and the fleeing car. The witness was interviewed by police.

Two ambulances were called to the scene. Witnesses told the New Zealand Herald that a police officer was seen lying in the street.

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s prime minister, said the officer’s death was “devastating news”.

“To lose a police officer is to lose someone working for all of us, but also a family member, someone’s loved one and friend,” she said.

Stuart Nash, the police minister, said: “We are heartbroken for the family and colleagues of the officer who has died today.”



Armed police gather at the scene of a shooting following a routine traffic stop in Auckland. Photograph: Michael Craig/AP

The officer was the first to be killed in the line of duty in New Zealand since 2009, when Constable Len Snee was murdered and two other officers shot and wounded at the end of a 51-hour siege at a house in Napier. The gunman, Jan Molenaar, was later found dead inside.

Thirty-two officers in New Zealand had previously been killed by criminal activity on the job since 1890, according to the New Zealand police website, 22 of them with guns. There had been four other officer deaths this century. Since 2002, 15 officers have been shot and wounded.

Gun violence in New Zealand is rare, but a terrorist attack in March 2019 in which a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques in the city of Christchurch ushered in two rounds of gun law reform – the second of which was passed by parliament on Thursday night. The bill paves the way for a gun register and a warning system to show if a licence holder is a fit and proper person.

Auckland, home to about 1.7 million people, is New Zealand’s largest city.