Auckland shooting accused appears in court as police search for second suspect

A 24-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a New Zealand police officer on Friday has appeared briefly in court on Saturday as the search continues for a second suspect.

The man, who has been granted interim name suppression, appeared in Waitakere district court on Saturday morning and was remanded in custody to appear in Auckland high court on 8 July. He faces charges including murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving causing injury.

Two officers were shot, one fatally, and a member of the public was hit by a vehicle during what police described as a routine traffic stop in the west Auckland suburb of Massey on Friday.

Police are now asking for help to find Natalie Bracken in relation to the incident. The 30-year-old is wanted on driving charges and as an accessory after the fact to the killing and should not be approached, said Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch.

Armed police patrols remain in place in the area, however this was being reviewed, he said.

The officer who died has been named as Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt, aged 28 of Auckland. His family remembered him as a “a person of great integrity” whose lifelong dream was to be a police officer following criminology studies and time working in prisons.

Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster said: “Our Police family across New Zealand are mourning the tragic and senseless death of Constable Hunt and our priority remains on supporting his family at this tragic time.”

The second officer who was shot and the member of the public who was injured in the incident both remain in a stable condition in Auckland hospital.