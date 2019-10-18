Auburn 'temporarily' postpones rollout of new logo it said wasn't actually a new logo

Auburn has not changed the logo on its football helmets. Maybe it never will. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Will Auburn’s modified logo ever be utilized?

The school said Thursday that it has “temporarily postponed” the university-wide rollout of the new interlocking Auburn University acronym “to allow opportunity for continued dialogue with stakeholders.” The school confirmed a changed logo in August and it said was not a new logo, but rather part of a “new visual identity system.”

The change was small but noticeable, especially to Auburn fans. The U was made smaller and some white space between it and the outside of the A was removed. Nearly 12,000 people signed a petition on Change.org demanding that Auburn not make changes to its logo.

While it’s worth noting that a Change.org petition is in no way legally binding or forces Auburn to do anything, some of that negative feedback was heard by Auburn administrators. That includes protests from the school’s student government association. From the Plainsman:

SGA passed a resolution last week requesting clarification about the University’s visual identity system. Some SGA members had met with the administration regarding the logo in December 2018 and hadn’t heard anything since, according to SGA senators. Senators contested the purpose of the resolution for two hours to determine how to approach University administration. The resolution initially requested that the University’s Office of Communication and Marketing halt its adoption of the new logo. It was rewritten to ask for an update on where the University stood in implementing the logo.

This is what the logo changes look like side-by-side.

If you missed it last night: #Auburn has changed its logo https://t.co/xzaUAKygFR — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) August 9, 2019

Logo changes cost at least $30K to brainstorm

According to a Friday report from Auburn Undercover — the site that first broke the news about the new logo — Auburn paid a design firm at least $30,000 in consulting fees for the logo change. It’s big business to change the size of a letter.

The Auburn football team has been wearing the old logo on its helmets through the 2019 football season. As you can see from the picture above of Auburn’s Derick Hall, there is still space between the A and the inside of the U.

