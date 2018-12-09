Auburn RB Asa Martin transfers after coaching staff accidentally burned his redshirt

Austin running back Asa Martin talks with the media after announcing his commitment to Auburn over Alabama, Florida and Clemson at Austin High School in Decatur, Ala., on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (Crystal Vander Weit /The Decatur Daily via AP)

Asa Martin, one of the top recruits in Auburn’s 2018 class, is leaving the program.

Martin, a running back who was rated as the third-best running back in his class by Rivals.com, announced Saturday that he has decided to transfer.

“I would like to take the time to thank Auburn University for giving myself, a young man from Courtland, Alabama, the opportunity of a lifetime. However, I have made the decision to transfer. I appreciate all the love and support,” Martin said in a message posted on Twitter.

Auburn botched a plan to redshirt Martin

Martin played in six games for the Tigers this season, rushing for 57 yards on 13 carries while catching two passes for 36 yards. Along the way, Auburn’s staff planned to redshirt Martin, but that was botched — unbeknownst to the coaches — when Martin entered the game against Mississippi State.

A new NCAA rule allows players to play in up to four games and still redshirt a season. Martin’s mother told Al.com that Gus Malzahn’s staff had not realized her son briefly entered the Sept. 22 game against Arkansas. So when Martin played Sept. 29 vs. Southern Mississippi and then returned a kick against Mississippi State the following week, that was his fifth game action of the year, burning a year of eligibility.

Martin’s mother, Sharay Harris, told Al.com that Chip Lindsey, then the team’s offensive coordinator (he has since left for Kansas), shared plans to involve Martin more in the offense in the Mississippi State game and moving forward in the season. However, after Martin barely saw the field against the Bulldogs, another member of the Auburn staff brought up redshirting.

From Al.com:

“After the Mississippi State game is when another assistant coach said that he wanted to redshirt Asa,” Harris said. “At this point, he had played five games. I’m just blown away, because Asa and I and his dad already knew that Asa’s redshirt had already been burned in the Mississippi State game.”

Harris wouldn’t say which assistant coach spoke to her about that. She did say that an Auburn offensive assistant coach spoke to (Asa’s father) Rakesk Martin after the Tennessee game one week later, and Rakesk made that coach realize the redshirt was burned.

“We, his parents, made them see after they burned it that they had already burned it,” Harris said. “They still wasn’t like — they didn’t acknowledge the fact that they had burned it. It was like they didn’t know. Like what do you mean you don’t know?”

After the Mississippi State game, Martin did not see the field until Nov. 17 — more than two months later. Martin carried the ball 10 times for 44 yards late in a blowout win over Liberty — his sixth game of the year.

‘They didn’t have his best interest at heart’

Per Al.com, Martin was never listed on the participation chart for the Arkansas game, which may have contributed to the mix-up from the staff. That hasn’t sat well with Martin’s mother, nor did Lindsey saying her son would have a role on the offense back in October, only to be held out the next four games.

“That made me realize that they didn’t have his best interest at heart,” Harris said. “That’s what it made me realize because there’s no way, again, at a D1 college that every stat, every play for play, every time you even take a snap that it’s not recorded.”

“I don’t know if this could hurt Asa or help him,” Harris said. “But I feel some type of way because Asa has a support system. What about the kids that doesn’t have a support system? And you, like, to mislead these kids, I feel like it’s so wrong and somebody has to take a stand and speak up for them. I don’t wanna hurt my son in any type of way, but at the same time, it’s not OK to mislead these kids.”

Now, with his freshman season burned, Martin is moving on to a new school. He will be highly coveted.

Meanwhile, the heat has been cranked up on Malzahn after a mediocre 7-5 season. The apparent handling of Martin’s redshirt is more fuel to the fire for the fans and boosters who desperately want Malzahn fired.

