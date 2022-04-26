Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Earnings

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
·10 min read
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.

First Quarter 2022 Results:

  • Earnings per share increased 5% compared to Q1 2021

  • Dividends per share increased 2% from Q1 2021

  • Net interest income (tax-equivalent) increased 2% from Q1 2021

  • Mortgage lending income decreased 54% as refinance activity slowed

  • Negative provision for loan losses of $250 thousand, compared to none in Q1 2021

  • Total loans decreased $29.9 million or 7% during Q1 2022

  • Nonperforming assets were 0.07% of total assets at March 31, 2022

AUBURN, Ala., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUBN) reported net earnings of $2.1 million, or $0.59 per share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $2.0 million, or $0.56 per share, for the first quarter of 2021.

“The past two years have been extremely challenging, but we have continued our primary mission of serving our customers and our communities while strengthening our balance sheet. The Company’s first quarter results reflect improved net interest income and strong asset quality as the negative provision for loan losses largely offset a decline in mortgage lending income,” said Robert W. Dumas, Chairman, President and CEO.

“Although we experienced larger than normal loan payoffs during the first quarter of 2022, primarily in multi-family and hotel loans, we are encouraged by signs that loan demand is strengthening and the Federal Reserve’s increases in interest rates to more normal levels. Both of these should positively impact our net interest margin,” continued Mr. Dumas.

Total revenue declined approximately 2% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to reduced mortgage lending income.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent) was $6.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, a 2% increase compared to $6.1 million for the first quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to balance sheet growth, partially offset by a decrease in the Company’s net interest margin (tax-equivalent). Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) declined to 2.43% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.66% in the first quarter of 2021 due to the continued low interest rate environment and changes in our asset mix resulting from elevated customer deposits.

At March 31, 2022, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was $4.7 million, or 1.09% of total loans, compared to $4.9 million, or 1.08% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, and $5.7 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2021.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2022 of $250 thousand, compared to no provision for loan losses during the first quarter of 2021. The negative provision for loan losses was primarily related to a decrease in total loans, excluding PPP, during the first quarter of 2022. Total loans, excluding PPP, were $424.3 million at March 31, 2022, a decrease of $25.9 million, or 6%, compared to December 31, 2021. This decline was primarily due to decreases in multi-family loans of $17.3 million and hotel loans of $6.5 million due to loan payoffs. The provision for loan losses is based upon various estimates and judgments, including the absolute level of loans, economic conditions, credit quality and the amount of net charge-offs.

Noninterest income was $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage lending income of $0.3 million as refinance activity slowed in our primary market area, as market interest rates on mortgage loans increased.

Noninterest expense was $4.9 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.7 million for the first quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense was due to increases in salaries and benefits expense and other noninterest expense.

Income tax expense was $0.3 million compared to $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2021. The Company’s effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 10.88%, compared to 17.41% in the first quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to an income tax benefit related to a New Markets Tax Credit investment funded in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s effective income tax rate is principally impacted by tax-exempt earnings from the Company’s investments in municipal securities, bank-owned life insurance, and New Markets Tax Credits.

At March 31, 2022, the Company's consolidated stockholders' equity was $86.4 million or $24.57 per share, compared to $103.7 million, or $29.46 per share, at December 31, 2021, and $103.6 million, or $29.06 per share, at March 31, 2021. The decrease from December 31, 2021 was primarily driven by an other comprehensive loss due to the change in unrealized gains/losses on securities available-for sale, net of tax, in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of $17.3 million. The increase in the unrealized loss on securities was primarily due to an increase in long-term market interest rates. These unrealized losses do not affect the Bank’s capital for regulatory capital purposes.

The Company paid cash dividends of $0.265 per share in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 2% from the same period in 2021. The Company’s share repurchases of $0.1 million since December 31, 2021 resulted in 3,559 fewer outstanding common shares at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2022, the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios were well above the minimum amounts required to be “well capitalized” under current regulatory standards.

About Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of AuburnBank (the “Bank”), with total assets of approximately $1.1 billion. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System, which has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley, and Notasulga, Alabama. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, costs and revenues, the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government, Federal Reserve monetary and regulatory actions, including the continuing effects of pandemic-related economic stimulus and economic conditions generally and in our markets, loan demand, mortgage lending activity, changes in the mix of our earning assets (including those generating tax exempt income) and our deposit and wholesale liabilities, net interest margin, yields on earning assets, securities valuations and performance, effects of inflation, including related tightening of monetary policies, interest rates (generally and those applicable to our assets and liabilities) and changes in asset values as a result of interest rate changes, noninterest income, loan performance, loan deferrals and modifications, nonperforming assets, other real estate owned, provision for loan losses, charge-offs, other-than-temporary impairments, collateral values, credit quality, asset sales, insurance claims, and market trends, as well as statements with respect to our objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements, with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, achievements, or financial condition of the Company or the Bank to be materially different from future results, performance, achievements, or financial condition expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, together with those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and otherwise in our other SEC reports and filings.

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The attached financial highlights include certain designated net interest income amounts presented on a tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP financial measure, and the presentation and calculation of the efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis provides comparability of net interest income from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and facilitates comparability within the industry. Similarly, the efficiency ratio is a common measure that facilitates comparability with other financial institutions. Although the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors’ understanding of its business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. Along with the attached financial highlights, the Company provides reconciliations between the GAAP financial measures and these non-GAAP financial measures.

For additional information, contact:
Robert W. Dumas
Chairman, President and CEO
(334) 821-9200

Financial Highlights (unaudited)

Quarter ended March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

Results of Operations

Net interest income (a)

$

6,190

$

6,057

Less: tax-equivalent adjustment

112

120

Net interest income (GAAP)

6,078

5,937

Noninterest income

908

1,182

Total revenue

6,986

7,119

Provision for loan losses

(250

)

Noninterest expense

4,901

4,690

Income tax expense

254

423

Net earnings

$

2,081

$

2,006

Per share data:

Basic and diluted net earnings

$

0.59

$

0.56

Cash dividends declared

$

0.265

$

0.26

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

3,518,657

3,566,299

Shares outstanding, at period end

3,516,971

3,566,326

Book value

$

24.57

$

29.06

Common stock price:

High

$

34.49

$

48.00

Low

31.75

37.55

Period-end

33.21

38.37

To earnings ratio

14.44

x

17.85

x

To book value

135

%

132

%

Performance ratios:

Return on average equity (annualized)

7.97

%

7.37

%

Return on average assets (annualized)

0.75

%

0.82

%

Dividend payout ratio

44.92

%

46.43

%

Other financial data:

Net interest margin (a)

2.43

%

2.66

%

Effective income tax rate

10.88

%

17.41

%

Efficiency ratio (b)

69.05

%

64.79

%

Asset Quality:

Nonperforming assets:

Nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans

$

371

$

783

Other real estate owned

374

Total nonperforming assets

$

745

$

783

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

31

$

(64

)

Allowance for loan losses as a % of:

Loans

1.09

%

1.23

%

Nonperforming loans

1,256

%

726

%

Nonperforming assets as a % of:

Loans and other real estate owned

0.17

%

0.17

%

Total assets

0.07

%

0.08

%

Nonperforming loans as a % of total loans

0.09

%

0.17

%

Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans

0.03

%

(0.06

)%

Selected average balances:

Securities

$

435,097

$

353,031

Loans, net of unearned income

439,713

463,424

Total assets

1,114,407

980,884

Total deposits

1,003,394

863,194

Long-term debt

Total stockholders' equity

104,493

108,890

Selected period end balances:

Securities

$

417,459

$

359,630

Loans, net of unearned income

428,417

461,879

Allowance for loan losses

4,658

5,682

Total assets

1,109,664

993,263

Total deposits

1,017,742

880,590

Long-term debt

Total stockholders' equity

86,411

103,639

(a) Tax equivalent. See “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (unaudited).”

(b) Efficiency ratio is the result of noninterest expense divided by the sum of noninterest income and tax-equivalent net interest income. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)" below.


Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (unaudited):

Quarter ended March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

Net interest income, as reported (GAAP)

$

6,078

$

5,937

Tax-equivalent adjustment

112

120

Net interest income (tax-equivalent)

$

6,190

$

6,057


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Rowing club helps rescue kayaker from Ottawa River

    A kayaker was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a high-stakes rescue Sunday morning on the Ottawa River. In a press release, Ottawa Fire Services said a call came in at 10:36 a.m. about a kayaker in distress floating near the Alexandra Bridge. "We don't know what happened, but all we know is that they were holding on to the side of their kayak and kind of kicking to try and gain ground," said fire department spokesperson Nicholas DeFazio. The Ottawa River can be notorious f

  • Pereira scores to lead New York City FC over Toronto 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira’s goals were pivotal for New York City FC in a 5-4 win against Toronto on Sunday. Pereira scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put NYCFC (3-3-1) ahead 5-2. Four other players scored goals for NYCFC, including Santiago Rodriguez, who scored once, and Keaton Parks, who scored once. Jesus Jimenez scored two goals, Michael Bradley added another one while Deandre Christopher Kerr netted one more for Toronto (3-3-2). NYCFC outshot Toronto 19-6, with 12 sho

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which