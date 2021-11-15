Auburn loses QB Bo Nix to season-ending ankle injury

It looks like Auburn will be without quarterback Bo Nix for the remainder of the season.

Nix injured his ankle during Auburn’s loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, a loss in which the Tigers fell 43-34 after blowing a 28-3 lead. Multiple reports surfaced Sunday saying that Nix will undergo surgery on the ankle on Monday. The junior quarterback confirmed the reports on social media, saying his “recovery begins tomorrow.”

Bones break and things change, but God is always the same. One of my favorite verses is John 13:7, “Jesus replied, “You do not realize now what I’m doing, but later you will understand”. The Lord’s timing is our schedule. The road to recovery begins tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Zl26hzPsLb — Bo Nix (@BoNix10) November 15, 2021

Nix reportedly broke his ankle during the third quarter and stayed in the game for several more series before eventually leaving the game late in the fourth quarter.

Nix completed 27 of 41 passes for a career-high 377 yards in the loss, which dropped Auburn to 6-4 on the year. With his season now likely over, Nix finishes the year with 2,294 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions and a completion percentage of 61. He also has 168 yards and four touchdowns on the ground this season.

Nix was in the midst of his best season at Auburn. He showed flashes of brilliance in his first two seasons, but had bouts of inconsistency, struggled with accuracy and had questionable decision-making. Saturday’s game was Nix’s 34th consecutive start.

Because the 2020 season played during the pandemic does not count toward players’ eligibility clock, Nix has two years remaining.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass as Mississippi State linebacker Tyrus Wheat brings pressure on Saturday. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Will Auburn turn to LSU transfer T.J. Finley?

T.J. Finley, an LSU transfer, took over for Nix late in the game Saturday and is the most likely candidate to take over as the starter for the rest of the season. Finley came on in relief of Nix during the team’s come-from-behind win over Georgia State in September, but hasn’t seen much playing time otherwise.

Story continues

Overall, Finley has completed 17 of 33 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns this season. At LSU, Finley threw for 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 57.1% of his throws.

In addition to Finley, Auburn also has Bowling Green transfer Grant Loy and freshman Dematrius Davis on the depth chart at quarterback.

Auburn will face South Carolina on the road next weekend before closing out the regular season at home against Alabama in the Iron Bowl.