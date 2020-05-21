Reports: Hall of Fame Auburn coach Pat Dye tests positive for coronavirus

Pat Dye is reportedly asymptomatic, but was still hospitalized. (AP Photo/Mike Wintroath)

Auburn coaching great Pat Dye has tested positive for COVID-19, according to 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello.

While Dye is asymptomatic, he has been hospitalized due to longstanding kidney issues, per Jack Royer of CBS 42.

Former Auburn Head Football Coach Pat Dye tested positive for coronavirus, but is asymptomatic, a close family member tells CBS 42. Dye is hospitalized with longstanding kidney issues. His family member is asking for prayers. — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) May 21, 2020

Word of Dye’s diagnosis reportedly first emerged after the church of a family member of the coach sent out a request for prayers.

According to an email from the Toccoa First United Methodist Church, former Auburn coach Pat Dye has tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/8SfjQOZLpp — Christian Clemente (@CClemente__) May 21, 2020

Dye is best known for his Auburn tenure between 1981 and 1992, in which he went 99–39–4 with the Tigers while capturing four SEC titles. He was named SEC Coach of the Year three times, and the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium is named “Pat Dye Field” in his honor.

Before Auburn, Dye served as head coach at East Carolina and Wyoming and was an All-American offensive guard at Georgia. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on 2005.

Per The New York Times, the state of Alabama has 13,052 reported cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, as well as 522 deaths. 290 new cases were reported Tuesday.

