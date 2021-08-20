Auburn coach Bryan Harsin tests positive for COVID-19

SEC Media Days Football Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin speaks to reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Southeastern Conference media days, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin said Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.

Harsin said in a statement that he tested positive on Thursday but wasn't experiencing symptoms.

The first-year Tigers coach said he will participate remotely in meetings and practices. Assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding, who works with linebackers, will take over as interim coach for in-person duties.

“Just like in a game, teams that handle adversity and make necessary adjustments are those that are most successful,” Harsin said. "I have full confidence in our coaching staff and team. I know they will continue to prepare with the same intensity and focus that they have since camp started.”

Auburn opens the season Sept. 4 against Akron.