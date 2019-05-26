Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett, wife killed in car crash

Longtime Auburn radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, were killed Saturday in a two-car accident in Auburn, Ala.

Lee County coroner Bill Harris announced Saturday night that the Brambletts died of injuries suffered in the crash, the Montgomery Advertiser and AL.com reported. Rod Bramblett was 53. Paula Bramblett was 52.

The Brambletts were riding in their SUV around 6 p.m. CT Saturday when an SUV driven by a 16-year-old male struck their vehicle. Rod Bramblett suffered a severe closed head injury, Harris told reporters. Paula Bramblett suffered multiple internal injuries. Both were taken to area hospitals where they died.

The driver of the other SUV was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Harris said that alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash, AL.com reported. The Lee County Coroner's Office and Auburn police are investigating the accident.

Rod Bramblett, a 1988 Auburn graduate, succeeded the late Jim Fyffe as the "Voice of the Tigers" in 2003. Bramblett was also the voice of AU baseball. He began in that role in 1993.

Bramblett received national attention in 2013 with his call of the "Kick Six," Chris Davis' game-winning return of a missed field goal attempt by Alabama in the Iron Bowl. A week earlier, he called the "Miracle at Jordan-Hare," Ricardo Louis' eventual game-winning touchdown catch off a deflected fourth-down pass in the closing seconds against Georgia.

The Brambletts were remembered fondly after Saturday's news reached the Auburn and college sports communities:

Our hearts are full of grief. Janet and I offer our sympathy and support to the family of Rod and Paula Bramblett. The Auburn family loves you! — Steven Leath (@AuburnPrez) May 26, 2019

This news of Rod and Paula Bramblett is devastating. They were fantastic human beings. I will always cherish my 4 years working with Rod. He loved his Tigers. He loved his family. He loved his job. He loved people....Please PRAY for Shelby and Josh, their 2 children. https://t.co/7zE1mxA2Il — Gene Chizik (@CoachGeneChizik) May 26, 2019

You will not find a kinder, more unselfish sole than Rod. His love for Auburn, our student athletes and coaches is genuine and heard loud and clear. Praying for Rod, Paula and Bramblett Family https://t.co/XXdvs7oafX — Bruce Pearl (@coachbrucepearl) May 26, 2019

He was a friend.

He was a mentor.

His voice united a family.

A true Auburn man.

Rest In Peace Rod.

May God bless the Bramblett family. pic.twitter.com/JLFX69BHiX









— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) May 26, 2019

Rod was a wonderful guy and I’ll never forget 2013 when we had him on my Nationally syndicated radio show discussing the incredible back to back home wins over Georgia and Alabama. The calls of those improbable victories will live forever. He was so grateful to work there! RIP — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) May 26, 2019