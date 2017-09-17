Auburn backup QB arrested on public intoxication charge

FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, file photo, Auburn quarterback Sean White warms up before the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in New Orleans. The Tigers are hoping for a corresponding rise in on-the-field fortunes after three unimpressive seasons. That will almost certainly require an improved passing game behind quarterback Jarrett Stidham and/or Sean White, a healthy Kamryn Pettway in the backfield and a defense that remains strong after losing two of the team's top players.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- Auburn backup quarterback Sean White has been arrested on a charge of public intoxication.

Jail records show that the 21-year-old White was taken to the Lee County Detention Center at 3:28 a.m. Sunday. He was jailed on $500 bond.

An Auburn spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request from The Associated Press seeking comment.

White had been suspended for undisclosed reasons for the first two games. He started 16 games the past two seasons but lost the preseason competition for the job to transfer Jarrett Stidham.

White was limited in the spring while recovering from a broken right forearm suffered in the Sugar Bowl.

The Tigers beat FCS Mercer 24-10 on Saturday.

