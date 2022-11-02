Aubrey Plaza to star in Agatha: Coven of Chaos with Kathryn Hahn

Devan Coggan
·1 min read

Aubrey Plaza is ready to cause a little chaos.

EW has learned that Plaza is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring alongside Kathryn Hahn in the upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The show is a spinoff of WandaVision and will once again center on Hahn's ancient witch Agatha Harkness, a.k.a. Wanda Maximoff's nosy neighbor Agnes.

Details of Plaza's role are being kept under wraps, but the Coven of Chaos cast also includes Emma Caulfield, who'll be reprising her role as Dottie from WandaVision, and Heartstopper actor Joe Locke. WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer is also back on board to write the new series.

Aubrey Plaza Credit: Peter Yang
Plaza is currently starring on the second season of The White Lotus, and she previously worked with Hahn in Parks and Recreation. This also isn't her first Marvel role: She previously starred in three seasons of the FX series Legion, playing David's friend Lenny (a.k.a. the Shadow King).

A release date for Agatha: Coven of Chaos has yet to be revealed, but it's just one of the many Disney+ projects that Marvel currently has in the works. Next year will see the release of new series like Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson, Ironheart with Dominique Thorne, and Echo with Alaqua Cox, as well as the return of Loki season 2 with Tom Hiddleston.

As for how Plaza's mysterious character might fit into the MCU? We'll have to wait and see — but fingers crossed that she gets a musical moment as good as "Agatha All Along."

