Aubrey Plaza Just Debuted Old Hollywood Blonde Hair on the Red Carpet
Aubrey Plaza is shaking things up.
On November 19, The White Lotus star debuted new honey-blonde hair at the Academy's 13th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. On the red carpet, Plaza's signature brunette hair was dyed a warm blonde tone and pulled back in an Old Hollywood-inspired bun. In fact, the whole look screamed Marilyn Monroe…with a modern twist, of course.
On the red carpet, Plaza wore a black Mônot halter dress with a dramatic thigh-high slit, which could pass for a gothic ode to Monroe's iconic white dress from the 1955 classic The Seven Year Itch. She topped the look off with a bold red lip, a black Rodo clutch, and jewelry by Melinda Maria, Effy Jewelry, and Graziela Gems. Diamonds are a girl's best friend, after all.
Aubrey Plaza is currently starring in the second season of HBO's The White Lotus, playing a disillusioned lawyer married to a new money tech genius—a role that Mike White created just for her. “There’s a lot of me in that part,” Plaza said in a recent interview with Backstage.
“It’s only been two episodes and everyone’s like, ‘This woman is kind of an uptight bitch,' Plaza continued. “Which, maybe I am. But you’ll see, as the show goes on, the layers start to come off; the vulnerability starts to show. You realize ‘Oh okay, there’s a reason why she’s like this.’ That part, maybe more than any other part I’ve played, is really personal to me. That’s Mike White. He’s a really good friend of mine, and I’ve known him for years, and I think he really tapped into something unconsciously about me.”
Plaza added, “There’s a theme [in my career] of being misunderstood and playing characters that feel like the odd woman out. I’m drawn to those characters on a really basic level. I grew up in Delaware. I didn’t grow up in Hollywood. I didn’t have a direct line to the industry. I was like everybody else who grows up and watches movies and has dreams and fantasies about being an actor and being on the television. I still can’t believe that I’m actually doing that.”
