Aubrey Plaza Just Debuted Old Hollywood Blonde Hair on the Red Carpet

Aubrey Plaza is shaking things up.

On November 19, The White Lotus star debuted new honey-blonde hair at the Academy's 13th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. On the red carpet, Plaza's signature brunette hair was dyed a warm blonde tone and pulled back in an Old Hollywood-inspired bun. In fact, the whole look screamed Marilyn Monroe…with a modern twist, of course.

On the red carpet, Plaza wore a black Mônot halter dress with a dramatic thigh-high slit, which could pass for a gothic ode to Monroe's iconic white dress from the 1955 classic The Seven Year Itch. She topped the look off with a bold red lip, a black Rodo clutch, and jewelry by Melinda Maria, Effy Jewelry, and Graziela Gems. Diamonds are a girl's best friend, after all.

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences 13th Governors Awards Emma McIntyre

Aubrey Plaza is currently starring in the second season of HBO's The White Lotus, playing a disillusioned lawyer married to a new money tech genius—a role that Mike White created just for her. “There’s a lot of me in that part,” Plaza said in a recent interview with Backstage.

“It’s only been two episodes and everyone’s like, ‘This woman is kind of an uptight bitch,' Plaza continued. “Which, maybe I am. But you’ll see, as the show goes on, the layers start to come off; the vulnerability starts to show. You realize ‘Oh okay, there’s a reason why she’s like this.’ That part, maybe more than any other part I’ve played, is really personal to me. That’s Mike White. He’s a really good friend of mine, and I’ve known him for years, and I think he really tapped into something unconsciously about me.”

Plaza added, “There’s a theme [in my career] of being misunderstood and playing characters that feel like the odd woman out. I’m drawn to those characters on a really basic level. I grew up in Delaware. I didn’t grow up in Hollywood. I didn’t have a direct line to the industry. I was like everybody else who grows up and watches movies and has dreams and fantasies about being an actor and being on the television. I still can’t believe that I’m actually doing that.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour