Aubrey Plaza Jokes About Her White Lotus Costar Haley Lu Richardson Stalking Her for 'Years'

Superfan Haley Lu Richardson just couldn't stay away from Aubrey Plaza.

Years before the two ever starred on The White Lotus together, Richardson was a big fan of Plaza. But the 38-year-old Parks and Recreation star said Richardson, 27, took her fandom to extreme heights when she revealed, "I met [Richardson] because you were stalking me."

"Just for all the readers out there, Haley stalked me for years," Plaza joked in the pair's joint conversation with Interview. "After I met her at the MTV Awards, she stalked me at the Chucky, AKA Child's Play, premiere. You can find multiple pictures online."

Richardson then shared in response, "I showed up to the Chucky premiere uninvited."

From there, Richardson's mission to get closer to Plaza deepened.

"I made friends with all of Aubrey's friends at the premiere so that I could get closer to her life," the Five Feet Apart star revealed. "Then Aubrey's friend invited me to Aubrey's birthday without asking Aubrey. So I showed up and I remember we locked eyes at the bar and you just went, 'You.'"

Chiming in, Plaza said: "And it didn't matter how many mushrooms I had taken that night. I knew that my stalker had arrived."

"But there was something deep down inside all along that was like, 'Even though she's stalking me, and maybe eventually she'll cut me up into a million pieces and eat me, I like her. In fact, I love her,'" she added. "And so when I heard that you were cast on The White Lotus, I was like, 'This is some f---ing witchy karmic s---.'"

To this day, Richardson still fondly remembers the very first text she ever received from Plaza, which she described as a "very cryptic" bloody knife emoji.

"You didn't say your name, didn't say who it was. That first message was very cryptic. But I immediately knew it was you," she recalled.

"The first text I got from you after — I literally have it saved in my 'Aubrey' photo album in my camera roll that's all about important moments for us," she admitted. "I also have the video where you were interviewed and you were asked who would play you in the biopic of your life and you said me. That's the best video I've ever seen."

Plaza then added, "Because that was right after I had watched Unpregnant. And I was like, 'This girl's f---ing good.'"

Fortunately for Richardson, Plaza is now a big fan of hers as well.

"I think you're an absolute star. And you've only just begun," the Ingrid Goes West star said. "The White Lotus is the f---ing tip of the iceberg. I'm really excited to see everything that you do, and I'm really excited to work with you. But more importantly, I'm really excited to continue to be stalked by you in my everyday life and then to secretly stalk you myself."

Plaza and Richardson star as Harper and Portia, respectively, in the HBO hit's second season. Jennifer Coolidge, Theo James, Michael Imperioli, Meghann Fahy, F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, Jon Gries, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò are also part of the star-studded cast.

The anthology show's second season premiered on Oct. 30. Teasing what's to come, Plaza recently told Entertainment Tonight: "I know it's a lot to live up to, but [creator] Mike [White] is so good about making the second season different."

"It's still The White Lotus, but now it's in Italy, so it has a totally different vibe," she added. "I think people are going to be surprised."

The White Lotus airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.