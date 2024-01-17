Aubrey Plaza Gets in on the Memes Behind Her Viral Emmys Dress

One meme transformed the Emmy nominee's Loewe gown into the infamous 'Sex and the City' breakup Post-It note

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Aubrey Plaza on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Aubrey Plaza is joining in the internet fun!

During Monday's 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, the White Lotus nominated actress, 39, arrived on the red carpet wearing a gold Loewe gown, complete with a giant "needle" threaded through the gown's square-cut top.

After her red carpet appearance, fans quickly began to poke fun at the actress’ fashion choice. Several memes began to flood the internet, with one persisting joke comparing her look to a post-it note. One user then made a cheeky reference to the infamous breakup scene from Sex and the City between Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and boyfriend Jack Berger (Ron Livingston)

In the seventh episode of season 6, titled “The Post-It Always Sticks Twice," Jack leaves Carrie in the middle of the night, leaving a break-up message on a yellow Post-It that simply reads "I'm sorry, I can't. Don't hate me." Carrie's reaction to being dumped via Post-It would become one of the series more memorable scenes.

HBO

Related: Why Drew Barrymore Thinks 'Berger Had It Right' with His Post-It Breakup on 'Sex and the City'

In the Parks and Recreation alum’s Instagram roundup, she shared various shots of her Loewe look and then concluded the post with a screenshot of the viral Sex and the City meme.

Aubrey Plaza/ Instagram; Neilson Barnard/Getty Aubrey Plaza reposts meme from her January 15, 2024 red carpet appearance.

While the Sex and the City reference made it to the actress’ Instagram post, she shared a few more memes to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Aubrey Plaza/ Instagram; Neilson Barnard/Getty Aubrey Plaza reposts meme from her January 15, 2024 red carpet appearance.

One reposted story included the text, “Don’t forget to change your air filter,” on the square bodice.

Aubrey Plaza/ Instagram; Neilson Barnard/Getty Aubrey Plaza reposts meme from her January 15, 2024 red carpet appearance.

While another read: “Is it spring yet?” She also reshared a meme that featured a photo of her posing with Spin Me Round costar Debby Ryan.

Aubrey Plaza/ Instagram; Neilson Barnard/Getty Aubrey Plaza reposts meme from her January 15, 2024 red carpet appearance.

Before Plaza’s ensemble became a meme, the actress joined her White Lotus costars to celebrate the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards. Plaza lost out to her fellow costar Jennifer Coolidge for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series.

Story continues

The two White Lotus stars were nominated alongside costars Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore and Simona Tabasco, as well as Elizabeth Debicki from The Crown, Succession's J. Smith-Cameron and Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn.

Related: Aubrey Plaza of 'White Lotus' Wears the Most Daring Look of the Emmys Red Carpet, Giant 'Needle' Included!

Ahead of the series’ Plaza shared that her White Lotus role, Harper Spiller, "felt very personal” to her. She explained that her character’s background reminded her of her own upbringing.

"[My parents] are not in that billionaire world at all, but the idea of coming from nothing and working your way up — I think that's why the character felt very personal to me," she told Vanity Fair. "I grew up navigating different worlds and different communities where I was like, 'Oh, now all of a sudden we're living in a bigger house and a more fancy neighborhood.' But I always felt like an outsider."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.