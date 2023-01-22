Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler reunite on 'SNL,' revive 'Parks and Rec' characters

Fresh from "The White Lotus," Aubrey Plaza hit Rockefeller Plaza to kick off her "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig with a star-powered monologue.

The actress brought up being named Delaware's most famous person in a 2018 poll conducted by The (Wilmington) News Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network. Yes, that means she beat out President Joe Biden, a former U.S. Senator for the state.

Plaza said Biden "was livid," and cued up a video from the Commander in Chief on "SNL."

"Aubrey, you're the most famous person out of Delaware, and there's no question about that," Biden said. "We're just grateful you made it out of 'White Lotus' alive."

Surprise! Sharon Stone makes 'SNL' cameo during Sam Smith's 'Gloria' and as skit seductress

'The White Lotus' Season 2 finale: Who died? Who cheated? Who stole? And what does it all mean?

Aubrey Plaza’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/ZgspB9xCS9 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) January 22, 2023

Long before landing a role on the popular HBO series, Plaza participated in NBCUniversal's page program, and she relived her glory days on Saturday. Slipping back into her page jacket, she took viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour.

"This is the historic Studio 8H built in 1599 by William Shakespeare," she said. Admittedly she was a "bad page," who apparently left Kenan Thompson waiting on a flat white from Starbucks in 2004.

While on the tour, Plaza ran into her "Parks and Recreation" co-star Amy Poehler, who appeared on "SNL" from 2001 to 2008.

"Aubrey, I see that you're wearing your page jacket," said Poehler. "Are you drinking again?"

"I am," Plaza confirmed, "and I was just going to the set design office to see those old perverts."

Story continues

"Aubrey, it's not nice to call people old," Poehler warned her. "Oh, my God, she stole my wallet. That's my girl!"

From 'White Lotus' to 'Triangle of Sadness': Why we're seeing a new 'wave' of wealth satires

Plaza and Poehler joined forces again on the show, resurrecting their "Parks" characters from the NBC comedy (2009 to 2015).

Plaza, in a hoodie, slipped back into her apathetic April Ludgate to talk about local government.

"Work for the water department," she suggested. "You can drain the reservoir and find all the bodies and murder clues. Or just be a dog catcher and just say you couldn't find any. Because when you work for the local government, doing the bare minimum is doing your part."

The ever-optimistic Leslie Knope (Poehler) was a little more excited to be on Weekend Update. (Poehler previously hosted the news segment.)

Poehler's Leslie even requested to deliver a joke, though it took her a minute to find a one that wasn't too mean.

Aubrey Plaza drove 'more dangerously' than the stunt drive: Actress talks 'Emily the Criminal'

Austin Butler breaks out Gollum impression: 'Elvis' star honors late mom in touching 'SNL' monologue

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SNL: Aubrey Plaza, Amy Poehler spoof 'Parks and Rec' on Weekend Update