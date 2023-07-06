Aubrey O'Day Reveals She Had Sex with Donald Trump Jr. for the First Time in a 'Gay Club Bathroom'

The former Danity Kane member allegedly had an affair with Trump Jr. during his marriage to ex-wife Vanessa

John Wolfsohn/Getty, Bonnie Biess/Getty Aubrey O'Day, Donald Trump Jr.

More than a decade after Aubrey O'Day's romantic relationship with Donald Trump Jr. came to an end, she's opening up about a very specific detail.

In an appearance on Michael Cohen's Mea Culpa podcast earlier this week, the former Danity Kane member claimed she and Trump Jr. had sex for the first time in the bathroom of a gay nightclub during their alleged affair amid his marriage to ex-wife Vanessa.

O'Day, 39, claimed they first started talking through social media during her time on season 5 of The Celebrity Apprentice, but it wasn't until the show wrapped production that they had any physical contact. "I was hosting a gay club, and our first time going out together — he wanted to see me so bad, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to be at a gay club tonight,’” she told Cohen, 56.

The "Damaged" singer said Trump Jr., 45, was brought into the club by her assistant while she was hosting "one of the biggest gay parties in New York."

Presley Ann/Getty Images Aubrey O'Day

"It’s a huge f—ing club, and everybody’s in a g-string or less. I was just, in my soul, like, ‘There is no way the man that I’ve seen suited-up for the past couple months is going to show up to see me in this lovely land that I get to be in,’ and he did," recalled O'Day.

She explained that her assistant described Trump Jr. as "very comfortable" and "totally chill and nice with everybody," noting that his behavior was different from the jokes "belittling the gay community" and "transgender women" she's seen on his social media more recently.

"I thought to myself, ‘Man, you were super comfortable in that gay club’ — in fact, so comfortable that we ended up going to the bathroom and, for the first time, had sex in a gay club bathroom," said O'Day.

"I had Spanx going from, like, my throat down to my knees because I was suited up for some press or whatever we were doing that day, and I wanted to be extra tight and skinny. He could not get these things off for the life of him, and so we literally found a way to work around them," continued the performer. "And for the rest of our relationship, he called me ‘Spanky’ because of these Spanx — that otherwise would be one of the most humiliating stories ever, but it was very him and I.”

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle

While rumors swirled about the alleged affair for years, O'Day publicly called Trump Jr. her “ex” for the first time during the 2019 season premiere of MTV’s Ex on the Beach — shortly before calling him her “soulmate.”

"We both thought we were each other’s soulmates. It’s something we spoke about often. A soulmate is someone you spend a period of time, moment, of life with that you’re connected as one. I had that with Don," she told PEOPLE in 2019. "We were passionate and connected and loyal and honest."

At the time, O'Day expressed doubts in ever rekindling their romance. "I think he closed the chapter when he went the direction that he did. He’s chosen to be in the life that he’s in now and be the person that he is now, and that’s not the person that I fell in love with," she said.

Trump Jr. became engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle in January 2022.



