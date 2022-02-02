Aubameyang tells Arsenal fans it hurts to leave ‘without a real goodbye’

Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said the manner of his departure from Arsenal “hurts” and has insisted he was always “100% focused and committed” at the club.

The 32-year-old’s move to Barcelona was finally confirmed by the Catalan club on Wednesday, a day after he was pictured training with his new teammates.

Related: One minute to midnight: inside Aubameyang’s late dash to Barcelona

Barcelona said he contract would run to June 2025 with an option to agree departure in June 2023 – when the deal that was terminated by Arsenal had been due to expire –and that his buyout clause was set at €100m (£83.5m).

Aubameyang wrote on Instagram: “To the Arsenal fans, Thank you for making London home for myself and my family for the past four years. We went through ups and downs together and your support meant everything to me.

“Having the chance to win trophies and the honour of being the captain of this club is something I will forever keep in my heart. I have always been 100 per cent focused and committed on doing everything I can for this club which is why leaving without a real goodbye hurts – but that is football.

“I’m sad I did not get the chance to help my teammates in the last few weeks, but I have nothing but respect for this club and truly wish all my guys and the fans all the best and many successful years in the future!”

Aubameyang last played for Arsenal in early December after being stripped of the captaincy for disciplinary reasons. The manager, Mikel Arteta, said the Gabon international had failed to demonstrate the “commitment and passion” to play for the club.