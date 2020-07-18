Aubameyang showed it on the pitch – Arteta hails Wembley match-winner

Mikel Arteta believes triumphs like Arsenal's 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City can convince Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay after the striker answered his critics with a match-winning performance on the big stage.

Aubameyang produced excellent finishes in each half as City failed to prevail in a domestic cup tie for the first time since February 2018.

The 31-year-old former Borussia Dortmund star has one year remaining on his Gunners contract and Arteta acknowledged experiences such as the one his players enjoyed on Saturday only enhance the prospects of their forward sticking around.

"Everybody has good and beautiful moments, they are better than the bad ones," Pep Guardiola's former assistant told a post-match news conference.

"The way I look at him, when I speak with him, he sounds pretty convinced.

"Obviously, if he can see that success and the direction that we are taking is the right one, I think he will be more positive about it."

Aubameyang posted on Twitter after the game to poke fun at those detractors who feel he is less effective against big-name opponents.

"He showed today on the pitch, not by talking, on the pitch," Arteta said.

Irrespective of Aubameyang's next move, Arteta plans to revamp his squad over the close season.

A piece of silverware and European qualification now being just a game away would obviously strengthen his hand.

"Listen, we are having these internal conversations and we are all on the same page," he said.

"We always agree with the plan we have in place – the communication is really clear and loud.

"It's about the possibilities we may have, as at the moment we have some uncertainties.

"The way that we finish the season, if we're in Europe and we win [the FA Cup] we will be financially stronger.

"That's why we have to be a little bit patient."