At AU$28.08, Is It Time To Put IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) On Your Watch List?

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$30.26 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$26.33. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether IDP Education's current trading price of AU$28.08 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at IDP Education’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is IDP Education Worth?

The stock is currently trading at AU$28.08 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 31% compared to my intrinsic value of A$21.38. This means that the opportunity to buy IDP Education at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since IDP Education’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will IDP Education generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for IDP Education. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? IEL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe IEL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IEL for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for IEL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

