At AU$1.55, Is It Time To Put Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) On Your Watch List?

While Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ASX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Healthia’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Healthia Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Healthia is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$2.40, but it is currently trading at AU$1.55 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Healthia’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Healthia generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by 56% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Healthia. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since HLA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HLA for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy HLA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Healthia, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Healthia has 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Healthia, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

