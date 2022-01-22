Atwater man, 41, wanted. Merced police say he’s accused of continuous sexual abuse

The Merced Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a 41-year old Atwater man who is the suspect in an investigation involving the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

A $1 million warrant has been issued for the suspect, Jose Guadalupe Mendoza of Atwater, according to a social media post by the Merced Police Department.

Detectives have made numerous attempts to locate Mendoza and are now asking for assistance from the public.

The Merced Police Department began an investigation into the sexual abuse claims on Aug. 26, 2020. Recently, another victim has made similar claims of abuse against Mendoza, according to police.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Detective Samuel Sannadan at 209-388-7773 or by email at sannadans@cityofmerced.org.