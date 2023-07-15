ATV riders shoot at police in Carleton North

The RCMP are investigating a serious incident in Centreville and Florenceville-Bristol early Friday morning, July 14, involving shots fired at a police officer.

Cpl Stephane Esculier of New Brunswick J Division said the incident began at approximately 2:30 a.m. as a Western Valley Region detachment police officer proactively patrolling the Centreville area attempted to pull over three ATVs travelling on Route 105.

He said the ATVs failed to stop for the officer and turned onto a side road. As the police officer followed them, someone discharged several gunshots in the direction of the police vehicle, with the police officer discharging his service weapon in response.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The RCMP press release said the ATVs fled the scene toward Highway 130. The release said the police officer was not injured, and police received no reports of any injuries resulting from the incident.

Esculier said police arrested an individual in the area in connection with the incident later Friday morning.

He said Centreville and Florenceville-Bristol residents could expect a heavy police presence in the area as several RCMP supporting units, such as Police Dog Services and Forensic Identification Section, assist with the investigation.

“There will definitely be a greater police presence,” Esculier said.

He added that would include more patrols throughout the weekend.

“It is a serious matter,” Esculier said.

He said the RCMP will update the public of any further developments.

The RCMP said that anyone travelling through the area or residing nearby may be able to provide helpful information for investigators. Police are asking anyone with a security camera or dash cam footage from the time of the incident or useful information to contact the Western Valley Detachment at 506-325-3000.

The RCMP added that people can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun