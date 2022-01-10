ATV rider killed, ‘juvenile’ driver hurt after crash into trailer, Louisiana police say

A 26-year-old man died on Jan. 9 after the ATV he was riding two days earlier crashed into an abandoned trailer in Louisiana.

The ATV was driven by a “juvenile,” who was also ejected from the vehicle but survived, according to a news release from the Louisiana State Police.

The ATV was traveling on the right shoulder of state Highway 23 in Bell Chasse and crashed into the trailer, which was partially parked in the shoulder and partially in the grass, the news release said. Both the driver and the 26-year-old man, Alex Migliore, were ejected from the ATV.

Neither of them were wearing helmets in the crash, which occurred about 8 p.m. on Jan. 7.. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment, and Migliore died two days later.

Police do not believe that speed or impairment were factors that led to the crash, the release said.

ATV use on roadways in Louisiana, except for farming or “other duties” outlined in state law, is illegal, the release said.

