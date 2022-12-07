Attractive Opportunities for Players In Port Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2027

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Port Equipment Market by Solutions (Equipment, Software & Solutions), Investment (New Ports, Existing Ports), Application, Type (Diesel, Electric, Hybrid), Operation (Conventional, Autonomous) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", The Port equipment market is projected to grow from USD 18.2 billion in 2022 to USD 20.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.9%.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=184119530

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2018–2027 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments covered By Solutions,

By Application,

By Investment,

By Type,

By Operation Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World Companies covered Kalmar (Finland),

Liebherr Group (Switzerland),

Konecranes Abp (Finland),

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (China), and

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) (China) are some of the major players of Port equipment market. (25 Companies)

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Port Equipment Industry"

280 – Tables

55 – Figures

256 – Pages

Kalmar

Kalmar is a fully owned subsidiary of Cargotec Corporation (Finland). The company provides cargo handling equipment and services for seaports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industries. It manufactures and sells straddle & shuttle carriers, terminal tractors, rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes, rubber tire gantry (RTG) cranes, yard cranes, ship to shore cranes, reach stackers, empty container handlers, and forklift trucks, among other equipment. Its container handling equipment is used for intermodal and industrial handling.

Konecranes Abp

Konecranes Abp offers equipment for multiple industries, such as general manufacturing, automotive, mining, steel, power, petrochemicals & gas, pulp & paper, shipyards, container handling, metal production, and nuclear. The company provides container handling equipment with a stacking capacity range of 35 to 150 tons for intermodal applications, barge handling, and industrial handling. It has a strong foothold in the material handling equipment industry and serves customers at 600 locations in more than 50 countries.

Story continues

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=184119530

The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the Port equipment market::

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 77%, Tier 2 – 15%, and Tier 3 – 8%

By Designation: C Level – 79%, Director Level – 16%, and Others – 5%

By Region: North America – 9%, Europe – 15%, Asia Pacific – 51%, Middle East– 16%, Rest of the World – 9%.

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries delivered the last 2 equipment of the 56 automated rail crane contract signed by the PSA Tuas Terminal in Singapore.

In March 2022, Port Gdansk Eksploatacja S.A., one of the leading port operators in Poland, has signed a contract with Liebherr Group for a new LHM 550 mobile harbor crane. The machine is primarily used for bulk handling.

In January 2022, Liebherr Group handed over 3 fully automated rail mounted gantry cranes to the CSX Carolina Connector Intermodal Terminal (CCX) in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The cabinless RMGs have been supplied with Liebherr Remote operator Stations (ROS) for supervised moves and exception handling.

What are some of the technological advancements in the market?

Various research activities have been conducted by manufacturers across the globe to enhance Port equipment. Technologies such as artificial intelligence and deep learning, internet of things (IoT), Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Hydrotreated Vegetable Oils (HVO) will bring in huge advancements in the port equipment market.

Related Reports:

The Vessel Traffic Management Market is projected to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The Marine Propeller Market is estimated to be USD 4.73 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.37 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 2.56% from 2017 to 2022.

The Passenger Boarding Bridges Market is projected to grow from USD 273 million in 2020 to USD 489 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2025.

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



