Attorneys for President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, are expected to meet next week with federal prosecutors in Delaware to discuss the status of the criminal investigation into the younger Biden, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Hunter Biden has been under investigation for possible tax-related offenses.

The meeting comes amid a whistleblower complaint to Congress that the case has been mishandled.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office in Delaware declined ABC News' request for comment regarding the meeting.

PHOTO: Hunter Biden attends a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony honoring 17 recipients, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 7, 2022. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, FILE)

Attorneys for Hunter Biden were not immediately available for comment.

News of the meeting was first reported by CNN.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Trump-era appointee, has led an investigation into the president's son since 2018, ABC News has previously reported. The case centers on whether Hunter Biden paid adequate taxes on millions of dollars in income from multiple overseas business ventures.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden expected to meet next week with prosecutors involved in probe: Sources originally appeared on abcnews.go.com