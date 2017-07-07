Police: Williams legally entered intersection before crash

Venus Williams of the United States returns to Japan's Naomi Osaka during their Women's Singles Match on day five at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- Police say video shows tennis star Venus Williams legally entered an intersection seconds before she drove into the path another car, resulting in a fatal accident.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, police released video Friday of the June 9 crash. It was taken by a security camera at the exit to Williams' neighborhood.

It shows Williams headed north stopping her SUV behind a car at a red light. Williams goes straight when the light turns green, but a car turning left cuts her off. She briefly stops.

She then moves into the westbound lanes where she is struck by a car driven by Linda Barsons, who then had a green light. Barsons' 78-year-old husband Jerome Barsons died June 23 from injuries suffered in the crash.

Williams has not been cited or charged. Police say the crash remains under investigation.