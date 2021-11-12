Attorney claims Al Sharpton is 'intimidating' jury in Ahmaud Arbery case: 'We don't want any more Black pastors'

Grace Hauck, N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Raisa Habersham, USA TODAY
·4 min read

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A tense discussion broke out Thursday during the murder trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's killing when a defense attorney said the presence of "high-profile members of the African American community" may pressure or intimidate the jury.

Defense attorney Kevin Gough, who represents William "Roddie" Bryan, took issue with the Rev. Al Sharpton's presence in the courtroom the day before.

"If we're going to start a precedent, starting yesterday, where we're going to bring high-profile members of the African American community into the courtroom to sit with the family during the trial in the presence of the jury, I believe that's intimidating and it's an attempt to pressure ... or influence the jury," Gough said.

Sharpton and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Arbery's father, listened to testimony Wednesday after holding a press conference and prayer vigil outside outside, where Sharpton called Arbery's killing "a lynching in the 21st century."

Defense attorney Kevin Gough reacts as he speaks at the jury selection in the trial of William &quot;Roddie&quot; Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Gwynn County Superior Court, in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Defense attorney Kevin Gough reacts as he speaks at the jury selection in the trial of William "Roddie" Bryan, Travis McMichael and Gregory McMichael, charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Gwynn County Superior Court, in Brunswick, Ga., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

Sharpton, who said he was invited to Brunswick by Arbery's parents, raised concerns about the makeup of the jury failing to reflect the Black population of Glynn County. While more than a quarter of Glynn County residents are Black, just one of 12 jurors is Black, according to information available to reporters.

Gough argued he was worried about "political interests" entering the courtroom.

"Obviously, there's only so many pastors they (the family) can have," Gough said, adding, "We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here, or any Jesse Jackson or whoever was in here earlier this week."

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski said she was unaware of Sharpton's presence and did not take issue with it. "It's a public courtroom," Dunikoski added.

Gough stopped short of making a formal motion to bar anyone from the courtroom, and Judge Timothy Walmsley indicated he would not grant one if he did.

"The fact that nobody even noticed that (Sharpton) was in here means that everybody complied with this court's rulings," Walmsley said, adding, "I'm not going to blanketly exclude members of the public."

Defense attorney Jason Sheffield, who represents Travis McMichael, said he was aware of Sharpton's presence but that Sharpton was "not a distraction."

In a statement, Sharpton said Gough's comments were "insulting the family of the victim" and "pouring salt into their wounds."

"The arrogant insensitivity of attorney Kevin Gough in asking a judge to bar me or any minister of the family’s choice underscores the disregard for the value of the human life lost and the grieving of a family in need spiritual and community support," Sharpton said.

Rev. Al Sharpton, left, and Barbara Armwine, founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition, comfort Marcus Arbery during a press conference on Wednesday November 10, 2021 outside the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick Georgia where 3 men are on trial for killing Marcus&#39;s son Ahmaud.
Rev. Al Sharpton, left, and Barbara Armwine, founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition, comfort Marcus Arbery during a press conference on Wednesday November 10, 2021 outside the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick Georgia where 3 men are on trial for killing Marcus's son Ahmaud.

Outside the courtroom, Barbara Arnwine, founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition, said Gough’s comments follow a pattern of what she called "race-baiting" and "fearmongering."

"He ought to be ashamed of himself," Arnwine said as the coalition, a national social justice group, prepared to march to a mural of Arbery.

Atlanta-based attorney Gerald Griggs, who drove to Brunswick to join in protest with the group, said Gough’s comments "had no place in Georgia’s jurisprudence."

"It’s an open courtroom," Griggs said.

Thursday marked the fifth day of witness testimony in the trial. Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, Bryan, are charged with murder and other crimes in Arbery's death. Travis McMichael fatally shot Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020, after a neighbor saw Arbery at a house under construction and the three men got in trucks and pursued him.

Defense attorneys have presented a picture of a "neighborhood on edge" and a father and son who believed Arbery had been seen on surveillance video entering the construction site.

We all have a unique perspective: Sign up for This is America, a weekly take on the news from reporters from a range of backgrounds and experiences

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski shows a video of Ahmaud Arbery entering a house under construction during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William &quot;Roddie&quot; Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga.
Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski shows a video of Ahmaud Arbery entering a house under construction during the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga.

Prosecutors have argued the defendants had no evidence Arbery committed a crime and that Arbery died because the men made a series of assumptions about what he was doing in their neighborhood.

Walmsley, the judge, has acknowledged the "racial overtones" in the case and said there was "intentional discrimination" in the jury selection process.

On Thursday, prosecutors played a recorded video deposition from Larry English, who owned a house under construction in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. The September recording included a series of surveillance videos from his property and 911 calls.

English told prosecutors he was building a second home at the site while living about two hours away. He set up motion-activated cameras that would alert him on his phone to any activity. From October 2019 through February 2020, English called police several times to report seeing people on the site.

According to surveillance videos shown to jurors, a white couple walked onto the site one night, and a Black man that English believed to be "the same man" wandered around the property on at least five separate occasions. Asked by the prosecution if the man ever appeared to take anything, English said no.

English said he gave permission to a neighbor to confront people on the property but that he never gave permission to the McMichaels. On the day Arbery was killed, English said he saw the man on surveillance video and called the neighbor, not police.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ahmaud Arbery trial: 'Black pastors' shouldn't be in court: attorney

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • VanVleet, Trent hit late 3s as Raptors edge 76ers

    Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet hit back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 1:10 to lift the Toronto Raptors past the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-109 on Thursday night.

  • Draisaitl buries twice and adds a helper in Oilers' win over Bruins

    Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, moving ahead of teammate Connor McDavid into the NHL scoring lead and leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

  • Vladdy, Semien, Teoscar all win Silver Slugger awards for Blue Jays

    Three Blue Jays were rewarded for absolutely raking in 2021.

  • At long last, we’ll find out if Odell Beckham Jr. can fit into a legitimate Super Bowl contender

    OBJ has never been content to be a role player, which he'll almost certainly be on the Rams. But if things go sideways with a third straight team, the enigmatic wideout will have no one to blame but himself.

  • Dolphins OL scored one of the most entertaining TDs ever ... until it didn't count

    Robert Hunt had every big man's dream taken away.

  • Three Blue Jays prospects dominating Arizona Fall League

    Three of the Blue Jays' prospects have been named Arizona Fall Stars, including catcher Gabriel Moreno.

  • Leon Draisaitl's swagger may be rubbing off on Connor McDavid

    Leon Draisaitl has spent just over half of the current NHL season playing on Connor McDavid's wing during 5-on-5 play, and it appears that the German's confidence may be running off on his captain, who is putting up Hart Trophy numbers once more. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov set to meet in Stockholm semifinals

    An all-Canadian semifinal matchup was set at the Stockholm Open after Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov won their respective matches.

  • Nine Ottawa Senators players now in COVID-19 protocol after Zaitsev added

    Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was placed by the Senators into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol late Thursday, the third Ottawa player to be added to the list in one day.

  • Which former Raptor would you want back?

    The Toronto Raptors are undergoing a transformation and have some holes on the offensive end that could use remedying. The Group Chat mentions former Raptors, outside of inactive Kawhi Leonard, who could make the biggest impact on the 2021-22 team.

  • 'Gay Tuesday.' 'Hard-R Friday.' A high school hockey team is overrun by alleged bigotry — and adults in power don't seem to care

    The Boston Globe has reported extensively on the ugly situation surrounding the Danvers High hockey program. Will anything change?

  • Connor McDavid finally comfortable in the skin of a superstar

    The biggest contributor to the Edmonton Oilers success this season may be that Connor McDavid finally feels comfortable being Connor McDavid, on the ice when scoring goals like the one against the New York Rangers, and off it where he seems to be enjoying his commercial and media work. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Reunited: Panthers, QB Cam Newton agree to terms following Sam Darnold injury

    Newton and the Panthers are together once again.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 6

    Check out our latest fantasy hockey waiver wire offerings ahead of the sixth week of NHL action.

  • They say it's 'business as usual,' but MLB GMs know change is on the horizon

    Are they optimistic MLB and the players union can hammer out a deal before a lockout affects the 2022 season? Sure, but it definitely won't be business as usual.

  • Is it time for Gary Bettman to move on?

    In an interview with TSN's Rick Westhead, the mother of John Doe 2 blasted Gary Bettman after he said he needed all the facts before reviewing the case. The Zone Time crew ask if it's time for the NHL Commissioner to step aside after three decades in the role, to allow the league to reset its culture in the midst of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • Punt on punting? Go-for-it trend squeezing out 4th down pros

    On the wall outside Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner's office last season was a photo of punter Tress Way performing his one and only job, raising some suspicion on the part of the eighth-year specialist about the reason for its presence. “I was like, ‘Man, is that kind of like motivation?’” Way said. “You're going into work every day into your office and you see the punter, and it's like, ‘I’ve got to keep that son of a gun off the field.'” Turner told Way he hadn't even noticed it

  • 4th down aggressiveness increasing rapidly across NFL

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi learned early on in his time working with first-year head coach Brandon Staley to be ready with a fourth-down call in nearly any situation. Back in Week 3 with the Chargers facing fourth-and-9 in the final minute of a tie game against Kansas City, Staley opted to go for it instead of trying a long field goal. “When he said, ‘We’re going for it,’ I was a little surprised there,” Lombardi said. "After that, no, I don’t think th

  • Monday Night Mannings has been a big success for ESPN

    ESPN's pursuit of Peyton Manning to be a part of “Monday Night Football” has paid off ... albeit in an unorthodox manner that no one could have predicted. Not only has the Hall of Fame quarterback received a forum where he doesn't have to worry about jockeying for time in a three-man booth, but he has been able to bring along his brother for the ride. The Manningcast — or as ESPN calls it “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” — has drawn rave reviews along with plenty of viewers. The five

  • On Football: Playoff Lamar showed up in the regular season

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A 327-pound offensive lineman running with the football was more exciting than Lamar Jackson. Playoff Lamar showed up in the regular season. If Jackson and the rest of Baltimore’s offense don’t figure out how to beat cover zero defensive schemes, the Ravens won’t have to wait until the playoffs to flop. Jackson had no room to run and little time to throw against Miami. The Dolphins entered with the NFL’s third-worst defense but shut down Jackson and Baltimore’s high-po