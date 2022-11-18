Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 probes

ALEXANDER MALLIN and LUKE BARR
·3 min read
Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 probes

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed John L. "Jack" Smith as special counsel to oversee the entirety of the Justice Department's criminal investigation into the alleged unlawful retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, as well as key aspects of its probe into the events of Jan 6.

Trump's announcement Tuesday that is running for president for a third time created a conflict of interest and triggered the appointment of a special counsel, according to the DOJ special counsel guidelines.

In his appointment order, Garland says Smith "is authorized to conduct the ongoing investigation into whether any person or entity violated the law in connection with efforts to interfere with the lawful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on January 6, 2021."

Smith is further instructed to conduct the investigation into national defense information found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, according to the order, "as well as any matters that arose or may arise directly" from that investigation.

PHOTO: Special Counsel Jack Smith has been tapped by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the investigation into former Presidents Trump’s handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. (Justice Department)
PHOTO: Special Counsel Jack Smith has been tapped by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the investigation into former Presidents Trump’s handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. (Justice Department)

Smith "is authorized to prosecute federal crimes arising from the investigation of these matters," Garland's appointment order states. "The Special Counsel is also authorized to refer to the appropriate United States Attorney discrete prosecutions that may arise from the Special Counsel's investigation."

"The Department of Justice has long recognized that in certain extraordinary cases. It is in the public interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently manage an investigation and prosecution based on recent developments, including the former president's announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election and the sitting president stated intention to be a candidate as well," Garland told reporters on Friday.

"I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel. Such an appoint an appointment underscores the department's commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters," Garland said. "It also allows prosecutors and agents to continue their work expeditiously and to make decisions indisputably guided only by the facts and the law."

Garland said Smith is the right choice and that the he will make sure the investigation receives all the necessary resources.

"I will ensure that the special counsel receives the resources to conduct this work quickly and completely," Garland said. "Given the work to date and Mr. Smith's prosecutorial experience, I am confident this appointment will not slow the completion of these investigations."

MORE: Trump announces 3rd bid for White House

Smith, according to a senior DOJ official, is a political independent and formerly served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of New York, and the chief of DOJ's Public Integrity Section, and, later, the first assistant U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, later becoming the acting U.S. attorney there.

From 2017-18, he served as VP of litigation for the Hospital Corporation of America, and since 2018 he has served as the chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague charged with investigating war crimes in Kosovo.

He will begin work as special counsel immediately.

In August the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, looking for documents that the National Archives said were marked classified and had not been returned to the National Archives, despite them having given the former president ample opportunity to do so.

The FBI said it took 11,000 documents in the court-authorized seizure, including more than 100 documents with classified markings.

Trump sued to obtain the appointment of a special master to identify which documents were protected by attorney-client privilege and executive privilege. The review is ongoing, and the Department of Justice is seeking a fast-track appeal of the special master ruling.

There have been two special counsels in the past four years. Robert Mueller was tapped by former Acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to investigate the Trump campaign's ties to Russia, and after that investigation was concluded, John Durham was tapped by former Attorney General William Barr to be special counsel to investigate the origins of that probe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Attorney General Garland names special counsel in Trump Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6 probes originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Companies Went Through ‘Cleanup Process’ After He Took Office

    “We corrected everything we had to correct," former CFO Allen Weisselberg said in court on Thursday about the companies' bookkeeping

  • How will security around Mar-a-Lago be impacted by Trump's presidential run?

    With former President Donald Trump launching another presidential campaign, what does it mean for security in and around Mar-a-Lago?

  • US bid to kill American-JetBlue partnership goes to judge

    Airline lawyers and the Justice Department delivered starkly contrasting views of an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue during closing arguments Friday in a case that will test the Biden administration’s aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws. The partnership lets American and JetBlue coordinate schedules and share revenue on many routes to and from New York and Boston, which the government argued will cost consumers hundreds of millions of dollars a year in higher fares. “It is a

  • Elon Musk Reinstates Babylon Bee and Kathy Griffin’s Twitter Accounts

    STR“Chief Twit” Elon Musk took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he had reinstated the accounts of far-right satire site The Babylon Bee and men’s rights activist Jordan Peterson over their transphobic tweets.The Twitter boss also stated that comedian Kathy Griffin, who was suspended for impersonating Musk, would also have her account restored.At the same time, Musk noted that a decision had yet to be made on removing the ban on former President Donald Trump’s account. The ex-president was p

  • Lauren Boebert's Democratic opponent concedes in tight Colorado race

    On a livestream Friday, Democratic candidate Adam Frisch announced that he had called GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert to concede the race in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert was leading Frisch by 551 votes, but in percentage terms, they were tied at 50% with 99% of the expected vote in. Given how slim Boebert's lead was, the race was heading into a recount.

  • Trump Org's new court-appointed 'watchdog,' retired judge Barbara Jones, can now inspect the company books

    Ex-judge Barbara Jones now has her marching orders as Trump Org's special monitor. She'll watch for what a Manhattan judge calls persistent fraud.

  • Trump signed checks at issue in tax fraud scheme, ex-CFO testifies

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed checks for Christmas bonuses for executives at his namesake company as if they were independent contractors, longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified on Thursday. But Weisselberg said Trump did not conspire with him on the tax fraud scheme for which the Trump Organization is on trial. Paying employees as independent contractors is one way prosecutors in the Manhattan district attorney's office say Trump's real estate company misled tax authorities during a 15-year period.

  • AG Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations

    Garland's appointment of Jack Smith is an attempt to shield DOJ from conflicts of interest in an unprecedented criminal investigation.

  • Trump Abandoned Key Claim in Mar-a-Lago Records Fight, DOJ Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump either abandoned or failed to prove core privilege issues that he originally raised in pushing for a special master to review documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home, the Justice Department said.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind b

  • Big donor money steering away from Donald Trump

    Donald Trump's new presidential campaign is not attracting some big money donors, including on Palm Beach.

  • Trump's kids gave me raise after learning of tax cheating, ex-CFO testifies

    Donald Trump's children did not discipline the Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and even raised his salary after learning in 2017 he cheated on taxes for more than a decade, Weisselberg testified on Friday at the company's criminal tax fraud trial. Weisselberg testified that the real estate company cleaned up its tax practices in anticipation of additional scrutiny after Trump became president and his children, Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump, took over in 2017. Neither Trump nor his children have been accused of wrongdoing.

  • ‘The regime is cracking’: Russian TV host blasts pro-nationalists for ignoring fact country depends on Western tech

    The host questioned what would happen without Western technology in Russia.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Toronto FC selects goalkeeper Tomás Romero at MLS re-entry draft

    Toronto FC selected goalkeeper Tomás Romero in the first stage of the 2022 Major League Soccer re-entry draft on Thursday. The 21-year-old made 18 MLS appearances with Los Angeles FC as a rookie in 2021, including a clean sheet in a 2-0 win over FC Dallas. Romero made 13 appearances with the Las Vegas Lights of the USL Championship in 2022. At the international level, Romero earned his first cap with the El Salvador senior team in a friendly against Ecuador on Nov. 5, 2021. This report by The Ca

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had