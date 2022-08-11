AG Merrick Garland: Justice Department files motion to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday the Justice Department had filed a motion to unseal the search warrant and property receipt from a search FBI agents conducted Monday at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida

"I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter," he said Thursday, after making required finding of "probable causethat a crime had been committed.

On Monday, agents searched Trump's residence and his safe in what sources familiar with the matter have told USA TODAY is an investigation related to Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House when he left office.

Trump has denounced that investigation. The latest action prompted Trump to make accusations of a "witch hunt" in all levels of government, including the bureau itself. However, FBI Director Christopher Wray was appointed by Trump while he was president.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, pictured during a news conference Aug. 2, spoke publicly on Thursday for the first time since FBI agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.

Related: The Mar-a-Lago search warrant has become a hot topic for speculation. Here's what we really know

Republicans have said the search was politically motivated, and Wray has responded to threats against the department since the search.

Since 2021, Trump has faced legal scrutiny in at least five independent federal and state inquiries that are both criminal and civil in nature. At least two investigations involve the 2020 election. A bipartisan House committee is digging into Trump's role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. New York's attorney general is investigating the Trump Organization's business practices. And a federal inquiry into presidential records is ongoing, and appears to have prompted a search by the FBI at his Florida estate.

What was taken: Donald Trump knows what FBI agents took from Mar-a-Lago and why they took it, experts say

Read the Justice Department's motion to unseal the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago

Trump’s confirmation prompted Justice to unseal warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland said a combination of factors influenced the Justice Department’s decision to file to unseal the search warrant.

Story continues

Those included: Trump’s confirmation of the search, made via a public statement Monday, “surrounding circumstances” and the “substantial public interest in the matter.”

– Rick Rouan

AG signed off on seeking search warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the department’s decision to seek a search warrant of former president Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago.

Garland said this was in accordance with Department of Justice policy and procedures, and added, “The department does not take such a decision lightly.”

“Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly, without favor,” Garland said. “Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice department is doing.”

– Erin Mansfield

DOJ seeks to unseal search warrant of Mar-a-Lago

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice has asked a federal court in South Florida to unseal a search warrant and property receipt related to a search of the former president’s home.

Garland said a federal court authorized the search “upon the required finding of probable cause.” He said the DOJ’s motion came “in light of the former president’s public confirmation” as well as “the substantial public interest in this matter.”

– Erin Mansfield

White House: Biden did not have prior knowledge of Garland’s statement

A White House official said President Joe Biden had no prior knowledge that Garland would be making a statement Thursday and learned about it through media reports.

The White House has previously said Biden was not given advance notice of the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property Monday.

“We did not have advance notice of this activity,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this week.

- Joey Garrison

Who is Merrick Garland?

Before he was attorney general, Garland was a longtime judge who was nominated for the Justice Department post when Joe Biden won the presidency.

Garland is a Chicago native who attended Harvard University for both undergraduate studies and law school. He practiced corporate law and then served as a deputy attorney general under President Bill Clinton, who then nominated him to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals.

President Barack Obama nominated him to the Supreme Court in 2016, but he was never confirmed to the high court when Senate Republicans declined to give him a hearing.

Investigations: Trump in midst of gathering storm of investigations. Mar-a-Lago document inquiry is one of many.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Garland: Trump search warrant should be unsealed