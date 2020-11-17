ATTO Technology Unveils ATTO SiliconDisk™ RAM-Based Ethernet Fabric-Connected Storage Appliance with <600 Nanosecond Latency

100X faster than flash, SiliconDisk represents a new tier in the storage pyramid

AMHERST, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, has unveiled ATTO SiliconDisk™, a new, no-compromise storage solution that combines cutting-edge speed and performance with the flexibility and sharing capabilities of Ethernet connectivity.



ATTO SiliconDisk is a scalable, state-of-the-art RAM-based storage appliance that is 100 times faster than flash-based storage solutions. Designed to be quickly set up for access by multiple servers, SiliconDisk far exceeds current SSD solutions for performance and extensibility with under 600 nanoseconds of latency, four 100Gb Ethernet ports and 25GB/s of sustained throughput. Best of all, SiliconDisk requires no special software, no application changes and no re-architecting of data centers, just plug and play.

System architects recognize that there’s a storage performance gap even with flash technology, which is fast but not enough to overcome the challenges modern data loads impose. ATTO SiliconDisk represents a new tier in the storage pyramid, addressing the gap between RAM and traditional storage.

“SiliconDisk is similar in concept to the very first SCSI product ATTO released as a start-up 32 years ago,” said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “Of course, this one is far better, faster and this time it’s shareable. We are quite excited about this new product line.”

By bridging that gap SiliconDisk becomes essential for next-generation data processing:

increases performance predictability under peak loads

provides guaranteed ultra-low latency for critical applications

RAM-based persistent storage boosts processing and performance capabilities



Data is instantly stored and retrieved making the SiliconDisk ideal for accelerating real-time data analytics. Artificial intelligence and machine learning, financial trading and medical imaging applications can capture and analyze data instances 100x faster than before. Every node on a high-availability shared fabric can have access to RAM-level storage data.

SiliconDisk is the first and only 1U DRAM-based solid-state storage appliance with multiple 100GbE port connectivity. The four channels of ultra-fast 100GbE are integrated into a single chip and linked to high-speed RAM, all managed by ATTO xCORE™ storage controller technology to eliminate all bottlenecks in performance.

Completing the package of exclusive, built-in technologies are ATTO RToptimizer™ and ATTO Infinite Write Endurance™. RToptimizer delivers real-time performance analytics of storage network connections, storage utilization, as well as overall SiliconDisk data performance for quick and accurate solution optimization. With Infinite Write Endurance, RAM used in SiliconDisk has no “per write” flash performance penalties or worry of memory wear-out.

Glimpse the future of storage architectures by visiting www.atto.com/products/silicondisk for complete details.

