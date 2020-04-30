Attention Whipped Coffee Lovers: Whipped Peanut Butter Milk Exists Now Too

Photo credit: Instagram/sweetportfolio

Whipped coffee stepped into the mainstream scene and nothing has been the same since, truly. People are using the technique to make variations of the drink like whipped matcha, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk. Now, I see your whipped drinks and raise you a whipped peanut butter milk. Yes, really.

From the same mastermind behind whipped chocolate and strawberry milk comes the latest creation. Instagram food account @sweetportfolio, or Valentina Mussi, put together this peanut butter drink after getting tons of requests for it.

Just like the other drinks, this version doesn't require many ingredients, just peanut butter, sugar, and heavy whipping cream. She used Reese's pieces to rim her glass and make it even more Insta-worthy, but that's completely optional.

Unlike the original creamy coffee that uses equal parts instant coffee, water, and sugar, this drink requires a different ratio. Mussi used two tablespoons of peanut butter (she suggests one that isn't too salty), one tablespoon of sugar, and half a cup of heavy cream.

Her caption explains the process, but chances are you already know the drill: "As usual, whip until your arm goes numb and you achieve a creamy fluffy texture. Serve iced over your favorite milk and add toppings if you want!"

The finished product looks good—like really good—but likely has a pretty rich flavor in each sip. I'd say this one is more of a dessert drink rather than a cup that will get you up and ready to take on the day, but who am I to judge? When it comes to whipped drinks, there are no rules anymore, so go forth and conquer.

