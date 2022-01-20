Attention Valentine’s Day shoppers: these are the best websites to buy jewelry gifts

Jeanine Edwards
3 min read

Is jewelry for Valentine’s Day the most innovative gift idea? No. But is it all but sure to please most people? Yep. There are times to get creative and go above and beyond, and then there are times when it’s not necessary to overthink things. IMO, Valentine’s Day is the latter.

But just because you’re giving jewelry as a gift doesn’t mean it has to be a boring piece from a run-of-the-mill retailer. There are so many cool jewelry brands right now making standout pieces that feel special. So rather than head to the same department store you always shop at, try one of the seven websites below this Valentine’s Day. There’s no doubt you’re sure to find something your gift recipient will absolutely love.

Best Websites To Buy Jewelry Gifts

1. Stone & Strand

Stone & Strand is probably my favorite jewelry brand right now. Their pieces are so pretty, dainty and unique; plus, the prices are pretty affordable for real gold and diamonds. They just debuted their Valentine’s Day collection, which will make finding the perfect gift really easy. If you don’t find something you love there, you can’t go wrong with this classic Love Knot bracelet that’s on sale right now.

Shop Stone & Strand Now

2. Mejuri

Mejuri also has a curated Valentine’s Day edit on their website to help make narrowing down the options a bit easier. Mejuri has both gold vermeil jewelry and 14 karat gold pieces, so there’s lots to choose from. This Pavé Diamond Slim Signet ring is a best seller that’s available in both yellow gold and white gold.

Shop Mejuri Now

3. Aurate

Anyone who’s familiar with Latin will know Aurate is all about gorgeous gold jewelry. Though their designs look and feel high-end, the prices are relatively approachable. If you don’t find something that speaks to you in their Valentine’s Day gift guide, consider this Short Gold Bar Drop Necklace with Diamonds, which is the perfect everyday piece.

Shop Aurate Now

4. Noemie

Noemie sells earrings, necklaces and bracelets, but their rings are where they truly shine. Whether you’re looking for a diamond band or something more fashion-forward, the designs are elegant, timeless and very well made. When it comes to the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, this 3 Diamonds Stacking Ring should definitely be on your radar.

Shop Noemie Now

5. Blue Nile

Lots of people know Blue Nile as the website where you can create fine custom jewelry, but they also have a pretty good selection of ready-to-buy jewelry as well. If you’re shopping for someone who tends to prefer smaller, understated jewelry, these Petite Diamond Huggie Hoop Earrings are a solid pick.

Shop Blue Nile Now

6. VRAI

Believe it or not, celebs like Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lopez have worn some of VRAI’s pieces. Many of their designs are made with lab-grown, conflict-free diamonds that sparkle just like the real thing. The retailer just launched a new collab with Style Me Pretty, and this Petal Cuff bracelet is a gorgeous gift.

Shop Vrai Now

7. Ross Simons

You can buy Ross Simons jewelry directly on the brand’s website, but it’s also available on Amazon. This is great for shoppers who have a tendency to wait until the last minute because they can use Amazon’s fast shipping options to ensure the present arrives on time. Like many of the other brands listed here, Ross Simons has a Valentine’s Day gift guide that’s full of great gift ideas. If you really want to wow your loved one, splurge on this stunning Bezel-Set Diamond Station Necklace.

Shop Ross Simons Now

