Attention side sleepers: This on-sale pillow provides the ultimate support for your neck

The key to getting in a good night’s rest often lies in your immediate surroundings. Are your sheets making you overheat so much that you should switch to cooling ones? Is your pillow the best one for your sleep position? Would you benefit from a weighted comforter?

Once you start to consider the price it takes to create the ultimate sleep oasis, it all starts to add up. But when there’s epic deals like the ones happening today on Cyber Monday, it’s the perfect chance to invest in your sleep quality.

And one of the easiest ways to the quality hours of your Zs is by first investing in a new pillow. If you’re a side sleeper, one of the best pillows you can find online for your sleeping position is on sale for just a few more hours.

Parachute’s down pillow is designed specifically for side sleepers, and it’s just $103 right now during Parachute’s big Cyber Monday sitewide sale.

But why exactly is this pillow so supportive and comforting for those who sleep on their sides?

Because it has a 3.5-inch gusset, the height of the pillow helps take strain off your neck and shoulders while you sleep. And while the pillow is raised so that your neck and spine stay aligned all night long, the pillow is filled with European white down, so that it also provides enough cushioning.

More than 100 shoppers have given this pillow a near-perfect rating, with some raving that their neck pain is essentially gone just after a few nights of sleep on the pillow.

“I used to have neck pain and wake up with headaches,” one reviewer said. “I tried a lot of pillows — firm, soft, high, flat — nothing worked for me. I’ve had this pillow for a couple of weeks, and I have had no pain since.”

So whether you want to alleviate pain or are just looking for a more comfortable pillow, this is one of the best things to invest in before Cyber Monday ends.

