Attention Over-Packers: These Editor-Loved Compression Packing Cubes Are on Sale at Amazon

One shopper packed only one suitcase for a five-week trip.

If you’re an over-packer, we found a solution that allows you to continue to travel with half your closet without carrying multiple bags. Enter: The Bagail compression packing cubes. They have nearly 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and one of our editors loves them, too. You can get a pack of four cubes on sale for just $20 with a double discount to make packing for your next trip so much easier.

The cubes include a sturdy double zipper, which compresses the bag and its contents to save you space in your carry-on. Just place your folded clothing inside, zip up the first zipper, and then close the outer zipper to shrink the size of the cube. “I didn't believe the hype that these would actually let me pack more, but my family of four just took a trip with half the luggage we usually take thanks to these," says Dwyer Frame, our Senior Vice President of Commerce. Plus, the cubes are lightweight to avoid adding more weight to your bags.

The containers are made of easy-to-clean, water-resistant nylon that will protect your clothing from shampoo or lotion explosions in your luggage. They also have a top handle to effortlessly pull them out of your bag. According to Frame, there’s another upside to using the packing cubes: They keep everything organized. "These not only allowed me to pack more in less space, but they also kept us all organized at our destination,” Frame says.

You get four different sizes, ranging from 6.75 inches by 11 inches to 12.75 inches by 17.5 inches. The smallest is great for items like socks and underwear, and the larger sizes are useful for holding everything from bathing suits to pants and sweaters. One Amazon reviewer commented, “We spent five weeks on the road in Europe this summer, and I only took one suitcase. I fit a record number of clothing items in my bag using these.”

Frame loves the cubes so much, she persuaded loved ones to purchase them, too. "I just recommended them to my mom, and she is now packing just a carry-on for an eight-day trip to Spain."

Travel light on your next trip with these Bagail packing cubes that are 34 percent off with the on-page coupon. Be sure to shop more packing cubes from Amazon below, too.

Bagail Ultralight Compression Packing Cubes

Bagail Packing Cubes

Kingdalux Packing Cubes

Cambond Packing Cubes

Dimj Packing Cubes

Oee Luggage Packing Organizers

BagSmart Packing Cubes

