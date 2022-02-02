Attention, Oscars! We hope these 10 knockout performances rock the race

When Academy Award nominations arrive Tuesday, you can expect lots of big names in splashy leading roles: Denzel Washington vs. Will Smith vs. Benedict Cumberbatch for best actor, for example, or Lady Gaga crashing the best actress category again.

What we live for, though, are those knockout supporting turns where a beloved character actor shines and receives their just bona fides (hark back to Sam Rockwell in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"), a young thespian breaks into a new echelon (Daniel Kaluuya in "Judas and the Black Messiah") or someone makes the absolute most of their limited screen time (Judi Dench in "Shakespeare in Love").

Here are 10 performances from deserving folks we hope are remembered in this year's Oscar race:

Awkwafina ('Swan Song')

After literally slaying demons in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Awkwafina breaks hearts with her dramatic role in "Swan Song." Awkwafina shows again how she can seamlessly draw dramatic heft as a terminal cancer patient named Kate, who must decide whether to clone herself to spare her family the pain of her death (as similar fate as Mahershala Ali's Cameron). Playing her duplicate Kate as well, Awkwafina switches gears to her comedic self in the span of a smile, a range the actress showed off in 2019's "The Farewell."

Eugenio Derbez ('CODA')

Mexican superstar Eugenio Derbez more than holds his own among powerhouse performances in Apple TV+'s tear-jerking drama "CODA." Less known in America, but one of the world's most influential Hispanic actors, Derbez gives a nuanced performance as Mr. V, the quirky chorus instructor who shows tough love while unearthing 17-year-old Ruby's (Emilia Jones) singing talents. The entire "CODA" acting ensemble received a SAG nomination, with Troy Kotsur making SAG history as the first deaf actor to receive an individual nomination.

Colman Domingo ('Zola')

Colman Domingo is consistently the most memorable part of every project he's in, with haunting turns in last year's "Candyman" reboot and HBO's "Euphoria." His performance in "Zola," as a mercurial pimp named X, is no exception. Savage, slippery and always smartly dressed, X brings part-time stripper Zola (Taylour Paige) along for the road trip from hell, and Domingo has rarely had more fun – or been more wickedly charming – than in this stranger-than-fiction saga inspired by a Twitter thread.

Ann Dowd ('Mass')

You'd be hard-pressed to find a stronger ensemble than the cast of "Mass," a harrowing chamber piece starring journeyman actors Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton as two sets of parents who reluctantly meet years after a school shooting. Each one of them is an emotional knockout, but it's Dowd – an Emmy winner for Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" – who pulls off the film's trickiest role as Linda, the shooter's mom. Her Linda is at times frustrating, then heartbreaking, as she struggles to make sense of her late son's motives, and wonders whether there was any good in him that she can hang onto.

Kathryn Hunter ('The Tragedy of Macbeth')

You have to be pretty darn magnificent to upstage Washington and Frances McDormand, two of Hollywood's finest and most lauded veterans. But British theater actress Kathryn Hunter is the very definition of a scene-stealer in Joel Coen's austere reimagining of the Shakespeare classic, playing the trio of witches who deliver prophecies to Washington's Macbeth. In her roughly 10 minutes of screen time, you can't take your eyes off the captivating, pretzel-limbed Hunter, whose gravelly voice and continual shapeshifting make her a kooky presence that looms over the entire film.

Rob Morgan ('Don't Look Up')

Don't look now but Morgan's steadily built an intriguing resume, from "Mudbound" and "Greyhound" to, of all things, "Stranger Things." You might recognize his face – now get to know his name: Amid a sea of A-listers in Adam McKay's end-of-the-world satire, Morgan rises above as an embattled yet steady-handed government official trying to maintain sanity in an insane scenario.

Jesse Plemons ('The Power of the Dog')

"The Power of the Dog" stars Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee have deservedly earned the bulk of recognition from critics and industry awards so far this season. But Jane Campion's darkly sensuous Western wouldn't be possible without the gentle performance of Jesse Plemons, one of his generation’s foremost character actors, who's appeared in recent Oscar best picture nominees "The Irishman" and "Judas and the Black Messiah." Playing George, the meek brother of Cumberbatch's formidable rancher Phil, Plemons shares a handful of tender scenes with his real-life partner and on-screen bride Dunst, as they search for fleeting moments of happiness under Phil's thumb.

J.K. Simmons ('Being the Ricardos')

"Being the Ricardos" is dominated with the vivid performances of Nicole Kidman's Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem's Desi Arnaz. But it's J. K. Simmons' take on droll vaudevillian William Frawley, who starred as "I Love Lucy" straight man Fred Mertz, that serves as the film's moral barometer gauging a country's reaction to a Hollywood couple in crisis. Oscar-winner Simmons plays Frawley to perfection, allowing just a glimpse of the heart that lies beneath the grump.

Jeffrey Wright ('The French Dispatch')

Wes Anderson's quirky ode to journalism and French cinema features an all-star crew of performers, though it's Jeffrey Wright who quietly steals the show from Bill Murray and McDormand. Somehow he's never earned an Oscar nod, so how about we send that fact back for an edit? Wright brings his usual gravitas, channels James Baldwin and exudes soulfulness as an expat food writer who gets embroiled in a kidnapping.

Willem Dafoe ('Spider-Man: No Way Home')

The Marvel mega-hit has been jockeyed as a best picture Oscar contender, but let's not forget the guy who infuses it with furious life. Returning as the Green Goblin from the 2000s Spider-films, Willem Dafoe excels bringing inner turmoil and pain to the over-the-top supervillain. In this crazy awards season, the four-time nominee should get No. 5 riding on a Goblin Glider.

